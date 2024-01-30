Second Season of Paul McCartney’s ‘A Life in Lyrics’ Podcast Sets Premiere Date: How to Tune In

The second season of Paul McCartney’s acclaimed McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast will premiere Wednesday, February 7. The show will be available at iHeart.com, Pushkin.fm, and on various popular streaming services, including Apple and Spotify.

Videos by American Songwriter

As previously reported, each McCartney: A Life in Lyrics episode focuses on one or two songs written by McCartney from his solo career or the Beatles catalog. The podcasts incorporate segments of audio interviews Irish poet Paul Muldoon conducted with the rock legend for McCartney’s award-winning 2021 book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Reveals the Famous Rock Artist Who Inspired Him to Write the Beatles Classic “Helter Skelter”]

In an audio preview of the podcast’s second season, Muldoon promises “more insightful conversations between myself … and Paul McCartney about his life and career.”

Songs Featured on Second Season of Podcast

Muldoon also reveals that among the songs that will be profiled on upcoming episodes are “Yesterday,” “Band on the Run,” “Hey Jude,” and “Here, There and Everywhere.” Muldoon points out that the latter tune is McCartney’s favorite song that he wrote.

The preview also features snippets of McCartney talking about a couple of his songs.

In one segment, he explains how he came up with the idea for “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

“I was with our roadie, Mal [Evans], and he said, ‘Will you pass the salt and pepper?’” McCartney explains. “And I misheard him. I said, ‘What? Sgt. Pepper?’”

In another clip, McCartney shares that he’s fond of a specific line from “Here, There and Everywhere”: “Changing my life with a wave of her hand.”

“I look at those kind of lyrics now and sort of think, ‘Where did that come from?’” he notes. “It says a lot in a line.”

Details About Podcast’s First Season

The first season of McCartney: A Life in Lyrics debuted in October 2023 and featured 12 episodes. Among the songs profiled were the Beatles classics “Eleanor Rigby,” “Back in the U.S.S.R.,” “Let It Be,” “Penny Lane,” “Magical Mystery Tour,” and “Blackbird,” and McCartney’s solo hits “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” and “Live and Let Die.”

The second season of the podcast also will feature 12 episodes.

The McCartney: A Life in Lyrics podcast series is co-produced by iHeartPodcasts and the Pushkin audio-production company.