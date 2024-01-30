Brandy Clark Announces Spring Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Brandy Clark has announced tour dates for this spring. The short trek will take Clark through several Southeastern states. At the time, she hasn’t announced any opening or supporting acts for the tour. Presale tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Clark’s tour will kick off on April 11 at The Hall in Little Rock, Arkansas. It will come to an end on April 25 at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. The trek will also take her to Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Presale tickets for Clark’s spring tour are currently available on Ticketmaster. They go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 2). At that time, StubHub will also have tickets available. Additionally, StubHub offers the FanProtect program which ensures that all tickets are legitimate and scam-free.

Clark is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. Her self-titled album is up for Best Americana Album. Songs from the album also brought her a number of nominations. “Dear Insecurity” is up for Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song, “Buried” will compete for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Additionally, Shucked is up for Best Musical Theater Album. The 66th annual Grammy Awards airs this Sunday. So, Clark could go into her tour with Grammy wins under her belt.

Tickets for the tour won’t last long. So, set a reminder, head to StubHub, and get yours ASAP.

04/11—Little Rock, Arkansas—The Hall

04/12—Philadelphia, Mississippi—Ellis Theater

04/13—Hattiesburg, Mississippi—Saenger Theater

04/16—Birmingham, Alabama—The Lyric Theatre

04/18—Decatur, Alabama—Princess Theatre

04/19—Atlanta, Georgia—Variety Playhouse

04/20—Macon, Georgia—Capitol Theatre Macon

04/23—Wilmington, North Carolina—Brooklyn Arts Center

04/24—Charlottesville, Virginia—Jefferson Theater

04/25—Alexandria, Virginia—The Birchmere

Featured Image by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

