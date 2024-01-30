Brooks and Dunn Reboot Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

The Reboot Tour was quite successful for country music duo Brooks and Dunn, and it looks like the pair will be returning in 2024 with an extension. The upcoming tour will feature Brooks and Dunn’s greatest hits from their 34-year career, and they won’t be touring alone. Supporting the tour are singer/songwriters David Lee Murphy and Ernest. The tour will span both the United States and Canada.

The Reboot Tour will start on May 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Unless additional dates are announced, the tour is expected to end on August 10 in Welch, Minnesota at the Treasure Island Amphitheater.

Brooks and Dunn and the tour’s supporting artists have been pretty quiet about the upcoming tour on social media, with the exception of a few promotional posts. “The REBOOT 2024 TOUR featuring our friends David Lee Murphy and Ernest is on sale now!” one official Facebook post said, “Grab your tickets and we’ll see y’all out there this summer!”

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing platform of The Reboot Tour. You can also get your hands on tickets through StubHub. If your chosen date and location are sold out, we recommend checking StubHub for tickets. Despite being a third-party ticketing platform, StubHub is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you can rest assured that the tickets you purchase are legitimate.

If you’ve been a country music fan in the last three decades, you’ve definitely heard of icons Brooks and Dunn. The country music duo started their solo careers before becoming a songwriting duo in 1990, and they’ve since recorded 11 studio albums.

The duo are known for hits like “My Maria” from 1996 and “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” from 2001, which topped the Billboard Country charts in their respective years. They have numerous accolades, including CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, which they have won almost every year between 1992 and 2006.

With Grammys and Platinum certifications throughout their long career, it’s no wonder Brooks and Dunn are so loved in the industry. And they don’t show any signs of stopping anytime soon.

Don’t miss out on what will definitely be an incredible tour for country fans. Get your tickets to Brooks and Dunn’s Reboot Tour ASAP!

May 3 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

May 11 – Thackerville, OK – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

May 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 17 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

May 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

May 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

June 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

June 6 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

June 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

June 13 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post

June 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 21 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 22 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

June 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 28 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

June 29 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Aug 10 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Brooks and Dunn Reboot Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Brooks and Dunn 2024 tour go on sale?

General admission and VIP tickets are currently available for general sale. All presale events have since expired. So far, it doesn’t look like any of the upcoming tour dates for The Reboot Tour have sold out, so get your tickets now!

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Brooks and Dunn 2024 tour?

Ticketmaster is the tour’s official ticketing platform. Fans can also find tickets through StubHub.

How much do Brooks and Dunn 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

This will depend on what kind of tickets you get and when you decide to buy them. Ticket prices will likely increase as the tour dates near. Just as well, there are also VIP packages available that will be more expensive.

In general, it looks like general admission tickets will start at around $50. VIP packages start at around $272. VIP tickets will include a few perks, such as access to a private lounge and bar, photo boots, tour merch, photo ops, and more.

The Reboot Tour will span the United States and Canada. Specifically, there will be tour dates in Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Ontario, Quebec, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Minnesota. More tour dates could potentially be added in different locations, so keep an eye out.

Is there an age restriction for the Brooks and Dunn 2024 tour concerts?

There does not appear to be any age restriction for this tour. Despite the tour being all-ages, be sure to check with the specific venue where you plan on seeing Brooks and Dunn perform. Certain venues may have bars with no family sections and may not allow minors on the premises.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.