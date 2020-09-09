No one appreciates great songwriting like other songwriters

Just as an architect has intimate, lifelong knowledge of how buildings are designed, or how a master chef knows exactly the talent and skill necessary to create a certain dish, so do songwriters appreciate great songwriting more fully because they know what it takes.



Through these years have come many powerful and poignant versions of songs by other great songwriters, rendered with real-time reverence. Seven favorites are here.

Tom Waits, “Somewhere,” Music by Leonard Bernstein, Words by Stephen Sondheim.

2. Prince, “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell





3. John Prine, “You Never Can Tell” by Chuck Berry







4. Fiona Apple, “I Want You” by Elvis Costello





5. John Lennon, “Stand By Me” by Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller & Ben. E King

6. Nirvana, “The Man Who Sold The World” by David Bowie





7. Bob Dylan, “Learning To Fly” by Tom Petty











