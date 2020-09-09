‘All Heart’ Podcast Explores Novel Beautifully Inspired by Paul Cardall

In this episode of All Heart with Paul Cardall, Cardall discusses The Broken Miracle with author J.D. Netto (Whispers of The Fallen) and Bookstagrammer Elizabeth Sagan, an art director who uses her own personal library to create whimsical digital art that’s created a massive following on Instagram. Both authors have used their artistic gifts to inspire millions to pick up a book and fall in love with reading as a lifestyle.

These three creatives discuss how writing can be useful in processing emotions and the importance of staying true to yourself. Netto shares how The Broken Miracle, the upcoming duology inspired by real events in Cardalls’s life, came to be. Afterward, Sagan gives her feedback after reading Part One.

The Broken Miracle Part One comes out on February 2, 2021, and preorders of the paperback are available now! Follow the novel on Instagram and visit here for updates and more information.

More about J.D. Netto:

Born in a small town in Brazil, J.D. Netto relocated with his family to the United States when he was eleven years old. At an early age, Netto discovered his passion for fantasy stories and alternate universes. His first book series, The Whispers of the Fallen, has captivated readers around the world, becoming a prominent voice in young adult fantasy. The series spawned four books, with releases happening at BookCon in New York City and Books and Books in Miami. The second installment, The Whispers of the Fallen: Rebellion, was one of the bestselling titles at BookCon 2014. “Here in the Shadows,” a song inspired by the series was written in collaboration with Dave Eggar (Evanescence, Phillip Phillips), Chuck Palmer (Amy Lee, Foreigner), and Dina Fanai (Tran Siberian Orchestra).

J.D. Netto is the founder of the Saved by the Page movement. The project gained such momentum, it became a published anthology featuring stories written by readers on how books saved their lives. The project led Netto to partner with studios adapting books to the big screen. Love, Simon and The Hate U Give were amongst the featured titles. His latest independent release, Henderbell: The Shadow of Saint Nicholas, was an Amazon bestseller. The book’s limited edition copies sold out within a few weeks after its announcement.

More about Elizabeth Sagan:

Some people like to read art books, others enjoy making art from books.

Bookstagrammer Elizabeth Sagan has been sharing her love for books with her followers for several years, and never ceases to amaze everyone with her creative scenarios. It all began with sharing her favorite reads, then interactive shots with a bookcase. As she became more and more involved with the idea, photos got steadily more complex and creative. Today she creates intricate and inspiring artwork from her massive collection of books. If this art form seems familiar, it’s because Elizabeth brainstorms and creates literary scenes with her good friend James Trevino.

Tune in to All Heart with Paul Cardall for more episodes like this one, and watch Elizabeth Sagan’s TEDx talk below.