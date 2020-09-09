Gretsch reaches back to the old days with two new guitar launches specifically inspired by the company’s beloved “Rex” parlor guitars from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s: the G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Deltoluxe Soundhole Pickup and the G9500 Limited Edition Jim Dandy™ Flat Top.

Gretsch G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric

According to Gretsch, the G9520E Gin Rickey features an X-braced basswood body with a powerfully resonant voice, a “C”-profile nato neck that joins the body at the 12th fret, a smooth walnut fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation all along the neck, and more. A Gretsch Deltoluxe acoustic magnetic soundhole pickup reproduces a crisp yet throaty voice.

The G9520E also sports aged white body binding and an aged white “G”-graphic pickguard, gold-and-white soundhole rosette with gold double-line top striping, nickel hardware, vintage-style end-pin strap buttons, open-gear die-cast tuners and a hot Smokestack Black finish. The Gin Rickey street price is $249.00.

Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy Acoustic

Gretsch’s press release also details the Jim Dandy model, a Limited Edition flat top acoustic in an Oxblood finish. Features include a non-cutaway basswood body with X-bracing, a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle for even intonation along the length of the neck. The “C”-shape nato neck joins the body at the 12th fret. Other features include a smooth-playing walnut fingerboard with vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays, 1950s-style vintage open-gear die-cast tuning machines, nickel hardware and single-ply white pickguard featuring a “G” graphic. The Jim Dandy street price is $169.00.