Shaboozey Cries On Stage Over His Song Hitting No. 1 on Country Radio

Shaboozey got emotional for a sweet reason. According to a video posted on TikTok, the singer broke down during a recent performance over the news that his song, “Good News,” hit No. 1 on country radio.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I just want to say thank you. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna cry,” he told the crowd, before breaking down in tears and wiping his eyes. “If you’re going through something tough, just stick through it. Pray to God, believe in God.”

Shaboozey then took in the scene in front of him, which full of people cheering him on, and continued to wipe his eyes and shake his head in disbelief.

Shaboozey’s Big Break

“Good News” has been out since November, but it topped the Country Airplay chart for the first time in September. Currently, the song sits at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track is Shaboozey’s second big hit. He first found major success with “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which commanded the charts after its 2024 release.

While Shaboozey didn’t expect the song’s success, he told NPR that he had a great time making the track.

“In the studio, we were definitely having a good time making it. It was one of those songs where you started it, and everyone’s just in there having a good time, the writers and the producers,” he said. “… It was cool to see how clever we could get with the writing. So it was fun in the studio, so we felt like it would be received well outside, too.”

After Shaboozey’s song took off, he told Numéro that no “artist can really expect that kind of success.”

“An attitude like that would definitely change his relationship with music,” he said. “It felt a bit crazy to walk down the street and say to myself: ‘Wow, I’ve managed to do that!’”

“It’s the climax of ten years of hard work, three previous albums and a couple of changes in labels,” Shaboozey continued. “I’ve managed to create something thanks to people I trust and enjoy spending time with, and it has paid off.”

Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns





