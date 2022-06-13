She & Him Announce New Tour Dates Ahead of Beach Boys Cover Album Release

She & Him, the music project of M. Ward and Zoey Deschanel, has announced a series of upcoming new tour dates (to go along with dates already in the works) as the duo prepares to release their upcoming new Beach Boys cover LP.

The duo’s current tour dates begin Monday, June 13 in Denver, Colorado, and will span through the end of the month with stops in locales such as Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

And they’ve added new fall tour dates, too, in cities such as Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Portland, Maine. Fans can see the full list of shows below, which begin September 9 and run through the 16th. Tickets for She & Him’s upcoming tour can be found HERE.

The new shows come as the band is set to release their new album, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson, an LP dedicated to the songs of the former Beach Boy, which is slated to drop this summer on July 22 via Fantasy Records.

Said the duo in a press statement, “In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs—a very long list. We chose songs without any regard for their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs—and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone—and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

Added Brian Wilson on the new She & Him cover album, “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”

The group, which formed in 2006, is the project between indie musician M. Ward and actress-turned-songwriter Zoey Deschanel. To date, the duo has released six LPs, including their debut Volume One in 2008. They’ve also released two holiday albums, A Very She & Him Christmas in 2011 and Christmas Party in 2016.

Check out the upcoming dates below along with the duo’s lead single from their Brian Wilson-inspired album and the track list for the upcoming LP.

NEW FALL TOUR DATES

09.09.22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

09.10.22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

09.11.22 – Portland, ME – State Theater

09.13.22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

09.14.22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

09.16.22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens

CURRENT TOUR DATES

6/13 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

6/16 Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

6/17 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/24 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

6/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

TRACK LIST:

1. Darlin’

2. Wouldn’t It Be Nice

3. Til I Die

4. Deirdre

5. Melt Away

6. Good To My Baby

7. Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

8. Don’t Worry Baby

9. This Whole World

10. Kiss Me, Baby

11. Do It Again ft. Brian Wilson

12. Heads You Win, Tails I Lose

13. Please Let Me Wonder

14. Meant For You

Photo: Elliot Lee Hazel / Oriel PR