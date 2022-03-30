She & Him Embark on Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

She & Him, the duo featuring M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel are kicking off their Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson in June.

Throughout the tour, the pair will play their original songs as well as classics written by the Beach Boys’ founder. The 10-date tour kicks off June 13 in Denver, Colorado and concludes in Los Angeles on June 25.

Last year the duo covered the Beach Boys’ 1967 Wild Honey single “Darlin,'” which they recorded remotely during the pandemic and marked the first time the pair have released a new song since 2018. The song “Darlin'” recently appeared on the Beach Boys’ compilation 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow in 2017.

In 2019 She & Him went on a Christmas tour, performing selections from their two collections of holiday music: 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas and 2016’s Christmas Party.

The duo released their fifth album Classics in 2014, a collection of 13 classic covers, and M. Ward released his 11th album Migration Stories.

She & Him – Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson

June 13 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

June 14 – Salt Lake City – TBD*

June 16 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

June 17 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 18 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

June 20 – Jacksonville, OR – TBD*

June 22 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 23 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery*

June 24 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA – TBD*

Sept. 9 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

Photo: Elliot Lee Hazel