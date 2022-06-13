John Legend Drops New Video for “Dope”

Multi-platinum songwriter and performer John Legend released a new music video for his latest single, “Dope.”

The new track is slated to be part of Legend’s upcoming album, which itself is untitled and the release date is, as of yet, unknown.

The 12-time Grammy Award-winner’s new video was directed by Christian Breslauer and it takes place at a soulful, electric retro house party where Legend performs for family and friends into the wee hours of the morning. The song and video also include the rapper J.I.D.

“Dope” was produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Ryan Tedder. Legend wrote the track with Charlie Puth, Tedder, and J.I.D.

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner first shared part of “Dope” at the iHeart Awards, where he did a special fan-favorite dueling piano performance with the song’s co-writer, Puth. The track is the first release from Legend’s forthcoming album, his first with new label partner Republic Records, following the release of his latest Grammy Award-winning album, Bigger Love.

Legend has been performing recently at a Las Vegas Residency, Love in Las Vegas.

Legend has also been vocal of late talking about the need to curtail gun violence and defending his home city of Chicago in the process. See more about that HERE.

“It’s interesting debating these things online but I don’t care about out-arguing anyone on Twitter,” he said. “I care about feeling safe when I drop my kids off at school. I sincerely believe we will all be safer if we get these mass killing machines off the streets.”

Check out the new single and accompanying music video for “Dope” below.

Photo courtesy ID-PR