Sheryl Crow, John Legend, and More to Perform in Nashville During First-Ever ‘America’s Tailgate’ Ahead of NFL Season

A new one-of-a-kind special is coming to Nashville. On Labor Day, America’s Tailgate on CBS will make its debut on the network.

Nate Burleson will host the special, with assists from CBS Sports’ Melanie Collins and comedian Whitney Cummings. The special will include performances from Music City, with Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, John Legend, and Sheryl Crow all set to take the stage.

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Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP, will make an appearance during the special, as will The NFL Today‘s Kyle Long and Russell Wilson.

The two hour-long event is aiming to ignite football fever by turning opening week into a nationwide tailgate party. With that in mind, the special will include outdoor cooking segments with chef Keith Corbin.

Additionally, Canadian flag football gold medalists Sara Parker and Caro Moquin-Joubert will be on hand for skills challenges and super fan spotlights.

“The best thing about summer ending is football starting, and America’s Tailgate delivers on celebrating that awesome moment in sport, culture and fun,” Jesse Sisgold, president of Paramount Sports Entertainment and Skydance Sports, said in a press release. “The event will bring the party to Nashville this season, pulling together music, food, football and, most importantly, the fans, for a special celebration for audiences worldwide to enjoy.”

Allen is serving as an executive producer on the special, alongside Tim McGraw and others.

The special will air on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

What to Know About the NFL Season

Two days later, the NFL season will officially kick off. The Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots for the first game of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The following day, the NFL will go international. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

The NFL’s time in Australia will feature a weekend full of activities, which will include performances by Kita Alexander, Peking Duk, Public Figures, Grinspoon, Hot Dub Time Machine, and Sneaky Sound System.

Attendees can also look forward to special guests, plus NFL activations, entertainment, food, and more.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM