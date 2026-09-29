Watch Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Jeff Hanna Surprise Meels by Inviting Her to Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut (Exclusive)

Meels is gearing up for a major moment in her career. American Songwriter can exclusively reveal that the rising country star will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 28, and she learned about the opportunity in a special way.

While recording with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Nashville’s Sound Emporium, frontman Jeff Hanna relayed the exciting news to Meels.

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“I’ve got some great news to share with you,” Hanna told Meels after the pair finished posing for pics in the studio. “You’ve been invited to make your Grand Ole Opry debut this fall.”

“What?” she exclaimed in response. “Oh my God!”

A stunned Meels put her hands over her mouth and spun around upon getting the coveted invitation, before hugging Hanna in celebration.

After processing the exciting career development, Meels spoke out in a statement.

“Stepping into the Circle means stepping into a legacy that has inspired me for as long as I can remember,” she said. “So many of the artists who shaped my love of music have stood on that piece of wood, and to have the opportunity to follow in their footsteps is incredibly surreal. Getting to make my Opry debut is a dream come true and an honor I’ll never forget.”

What to Know About Meels

Meels shot onto the scene with her debut EP, Tales from a Bird’s Bedroom, in 2024. Two years later, she released her follow up project, Across The Raccoon Strait.

The Grand Ole Opry news came amid a busy time for the singer.

This year alone, she’s opened for Margo Price, Carter Faith, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Brudi Brothers, and Waylon Wyatt. She also accompanied Kaitlin Butts on her European trek.

Her latest single, “Lonely USA,” came out in August.

“I love this song and the people I made it with so much,” Meels wrote on Instagram upon the track’s release. “I hope you love it too.”

Next up, Meels will once again hit the road with Butts for her Hello, Honky Tonk Tour, with stops planned in Nashville, Tennessee, Fort Worth, Texas, and more.

All Photos by Addison Claire Hilton