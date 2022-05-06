Sheryl Crow Shares ‘Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary’ Ahead of the Film’s Release

Sheryl Crow’s self-titled feature documentary is set to premiere on SHOWTIME today (May 6). Ahead of the doc’s release, Crow has shared the accompanying album for fans to revisit classic hits such as “If It Makes You Happy” and “All I Wanna Do,” as well as some deep cuts from the music icon’s catalog.

Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary also includes three newly recorded tracks, including the single “Forever.”

In 1993, Crow started charting a course to the top of the music scene with her Tuesday Night Music Club debut. With Sheryl, the nine-time Grammy Award winner unveils some of the most impactful moments of her life and career. Throughout the duration of the feature film, Crow battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame.

“I hope people will find strength and courage through my story,” said Crow. “It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life.”

The documentary will premiere Friday, May 6 on SHOWTIME starting at 9 pm EST. Watch the trailer for Sheryl below.

Crow’s first nine studio albums sold 35 million copies worldwide, seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for multi-platinum sales. Her legacy continues to inspire a new generation of musicians including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile – all of which have covered or songs or publicly spoken about her influence.

SHERYL CROW: MUSIC FROM THE FEATURE DOCUMENTARY TRACKLIST:



Digital:

1. If It Makes You Happy

2. Leaving Las Vegas

3. All I Wanna Do

4. What I Can Do For You

5. Run, Baby, Run

6. Hard To Make A Stand

7. Sweet Rosalyn

8. A Change Would Do You Good

9. Home

10. Love Is A Good Thing

11. Strong Enough

12. Can’t Cry Anymore

13. Everyday Is A Winding Road

14. Redemption Day

15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

16. I Shall Believe

17. Real Gone (Live)

18. My Favorite Mistake

19. Riverwide

20. Crash And Burn

21. Steve McQueen

22. Soak Up The Sun

23. Out Of Our Heads

24. Detours

25. Be Myself

26. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

27. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

28. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

29. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

30. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

31. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

32. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

33. Forever

34. Still The Same

35. Live With Me

2CD

Disc 1:

1. If It Makes You Happy

2. Leaving Las Vegas

3. All I Wanna Do

4. What I Can Do For You

5. Run, Baby, Run

6. Hard To Make A Stand

7. Sweet Rosalyn

8. A Change Would Do You Good

9. Home

10. Love Is A Good Thing

11. Strong Enough

12. Can’t Cry Anymore

13. Everyday Is A Winding Road

14. Redemption Day

15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

16. I Shall Believe

17. Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:

1. My Favorite Mistake

2. Riverwide

3. Crash And Burn

4. Steve McQueen

5. Soak Up The Sun

6. Out Of Our Heads

7. Detours

8. Be Myself

9. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

10. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

11. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

12. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

13. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

14. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

15. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

16. Forever

17. Still The Same

18. Live With Me

Photo by Dove Shore/Full Coverage Communications