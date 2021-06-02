Samia Releases New Single “Show Up” Ahead of Forthcoming EP ‘Scout’

On June 1, Samia announced that she’s dropping a new EP, Scout, for digital release on July 23. To get her fans excited about her upcoming tracks, she released the first taste of her EP with the single “Show Up,” which is out now.

“Show Up” discusses Samia’s loyalty to those she cares about most, and how she would never hesitate to show up and show out for them. In the song, Samia also details the hurt she’s felt when those around her don’t return the favor. She powerfully sings in the chorus: Nothing could ever stop my ass from showing up / To sing another song for the people I love.

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter from New York never disappoints with her poetic lyrics and silky voice. Other than “Show Up,” she’s known for her songs “Big Wheel” and “Is There Something in the Movies?” which are enthralling in their own right.

Samia dropped a new video to accompany “Show Up,” directed by Joey Brodnax. The hazy video features colorful lights and projections surround the singer. Pictures of Samia’s friends and loved ones flash around her, and one can assume that they were the inspiration behind the song’s heartfelt lyrics.

Samia’s upcoming EP feels a little different than her previous works. Samia grew a little older and has lived a lot more, especially in the midst of this chaotic past year. She worked hard to put that wisdom and experience back into her music. Since then, the singer released her previous album, The Baby, in 2020 — and this upcoming EP is described as closely related. “It feels like a part two — it’s The Baby‘s slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright,” says Samia.

You can preorder Scout here. Additionally, Samia has announced her fall tour dates, where she’ll be taking to the stage alongside Sylvan Esso and Savannah Conley. Tickets are already selling out, and are available here.