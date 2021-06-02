Volbeat Emerges from Hiatus with Sunny Songs “Wait A Minute My Girl” & “DAGEN FØR”

Looking for some upbeat summery songs that’ll make you want to get up and dance? The multi-platinum Danish band, Volbeat, has got you covered with their new singles “Wait A Minute My Girl” and “DAGEN FØR.” The two songs are the band’s first releases since 2019 and were both written and recorded in the midst of the pandemic.

The band commented on the new releases saying, “As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult fifteen months that have the vibe and feel of summer. We hope you enjoy this double-barreled blast of summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you.”

“Wait A Minute My Girl” highlights Doug Corcoran, saxophone player, and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo playing some upbeat riffs. “Dagen Før” spotlights guest vocals from singer Stine Bramsen, a member of Alphabeat. The song fascinatingly features Bramsen singing in both her native Danish and English — creating a captivating multilingual performance.

“Dagen Før” also has powerful lyrics that send a timely message. They comment on the possibility of how the dark days may be behind us, and how it’s now time to let go and live. Michael Poulsen sings, ‘Cause the cave that you see/ Breathes the darkness that you hold/ Now let go of your fear/ You don’t need it anymore.

The band hails from Copenhagen and plays a fusion of rock and heavy-metal. They are known for tunes “Still Counting” and “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown.” Lead singer Poulsen, the band’s enigmatic frontman, sports a rock ‘n’ roll voice with astonishing control behind it.

You can give the new tunes a listen here.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin