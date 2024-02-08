Sia’s Next Album ‘Reasonable Woman’ Release Date Revealed; Fans Can’t Stop Dancing to Kylie Minogue Collab

Fans of Sia can rejoice after the elusive pop singer announced her long-awaited 10th album will drop May 3.

The Australian star, 48, shared the dance track “Dance Alone” — featuring fellow Aussie sensation Kylie Minogue — from her upcoming LP Reasonable Woman, Sia’s first solo effort since 2016’s This Is Acting.

Reasonable Woman promises to be a star-studded affair, with contributions from Chaka Khan, Jimmy Jolliff, Kaliii, Labrinth, Paris Hilton and Tierra Whack.

“Won’t stop, can’t stop dancing,” Sia wrote in a post announcing “Dance Alone” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The singer included a video clip, full of kaleidoscopic colors, pulsing beats and the irresetible desire to “dance alone” and “lose my phone.”

Fans Already Can’t Stop Dancing to ‘Dance Alone’

It didn’t take long for “Dance Alone” to cement itself into fans’ psyches.

“Omg I’m obsessed!” one fan wrote on X. “I love this so much. Thank you so much for making me smile.”

“Hey, here! Dancing alone!” another fan commented.

Even after waiting eight years for new music, some social media users were skeptical they could last another three months.

“Finally new album!! The wait is going to be eternal. Love you,” one fan said on X.

“Dance Alone” Reunites Minogue and Sia For First Time in a Decade

“Dance Alone” isn’t the first time Sia has teamed up with Minogue. The pair also collaborated on Minogue’s 2014 record Kiss Me Once.

Minogue is fresh off a GRAMMY win for Best Pop Dance Recording, which she snagged with “Padam Padam.” Sia shouted out her collaborator on social media Tuesday when the “Cheap Thrills” artist officially announced “Dance Alone.”

“Our hearts are going padam, padam for @kylieminogue and her Grammy win,” the post read. “can’t wait for everyone to hear Dance Alone on Wednesday!”

The award was only Minogue’s second-ever GRAMMY. Sia has been nominated for nine GRAMMYs, including Song of the Year for “Chandelier” in 2015, but has yet to take home a trophy.

Featured image by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)