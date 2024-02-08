Luke Combs Honors Toby Keith, Performs “Fast Car” In Private Performance at the Ryman

Although admittedly still star-struck from his gripping “Fast Car” duet with Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs still managed to captivate a private audience all by his lonesome.

The country singer performed his cover of Chapman’s timeless folk-rock classic during a private 90-minute acoustic set Tuesday at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. In attendance were nearly 500 winners of “Living Lucky With Luke Combs,” the artist’s scratch-off ticket game partnership with Atlas and North American Lotteries across 15 U.S. states.

The grand prize event involved flying winners from across the nation to Nashville for prizes, including chances at $10,000 and a private concert from Combs. One fan in attendance also won $500,000, The Tennessean reported.

We are going to be blasting this #GRAMMYs rendition of “Fast Car” by @LukeCombs and #TracyChapman on all of our road trips from now on. 🎻 pic.twitter.com/utYXDxiwHg — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024

Combs Honors Chapman At Concert

Only 48 hours before the concert, Combs had stood mere feet from Chapman as the two performed “Fast Car” at the 66th GRAMMYs. The North Carolina native’s cover of the 1988 hit was named Song of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards, making Chapman the first Black songwriter to ever take home the award.

Combs’ reverence for Chapman — whom he called “one of the reasons I started singing” — was palpable onstage at the GRAMMYs. The two traded off verses, joining forces for the chorus, as Combs looked to her for cues. As the last note rang out, Combs immediately gestured toward the 59-year-old artist, leaving no question that he gave her all the credit.

Now you’ve heard Tracy do it, which is way better,” Combs told the crowd at Ryman. “But now you get to hear me do it.”

“It’s a lot of pressure playing this after the other night,” he added, before launching into his country-infused rendition.

Combs Obliges Audience’s Request for Keith Tribute

At fans’ urging, Combs also honored Toby Keith with his rendition of the late country star’s first No. 1 hit, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 6, 2024

Keith died Monday night at age 62 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

“I’m glad you guys asked because we didn’t know if we should do a Toby song,” Combs said. “It’s good to know you love Toby’s music as much as we do.”