The Meaning Behind “Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode—Inspired by Priscilla Presley

As Depeche Mode was rounding out their first decade with their seventh album, Violator, fans and critics thought they had a bead on the band. In August 1989, seven months before Violator’s release, the band turned heads with the release of “Personal Jesus.” Just the fact that it’s a Depeche Mode song that relies heavily on a guitar riff instead of synths is reason enough to pay attention.

Then there’s the matter of the song’s lyrics. “Personal Jesus” is an intriguing title, and the words sung by David Gahan are just as captivating. What on earth is a “personal Jesus”? And what would compel Depeche Mode’s songwriter and guitarist/keyboardist Martin Gore to write a song about that? As absurd as the idea of a “personal Jesus” sounds, it actually has a basis in a real-life relationship that Gore read about.

Presley-Inspired Lyrics

According to Gore, “Personal Jesus” was inspired by Priscilla Presley’s account of her relationship with Elvis Presley in her book Elvis and Me. Gore told Spin magazine that he viewed Priscilla Presley’s relationship with her husband as one based on worship, and not on seeing herself as an equal partner in the relationship. Given the source of the inspiration, maybe it’s no accident that Gore’s guitar riff has a bit of an Elvis-like quality.

Gore said “Personal Jesus” is “about being a Jesus for somebody else, someone to give you hope and care.” Gore then extrapolated his observations of the Presleys out to other relationships, saying, “We play these God-like parts for people, but no one is perfect, and that’s not a very balanced view of someone, is it?”

Selling An Unbalanced Relationship

It’s the more universal interpretation with which Gore imbues the song’s lyrics. In fact, the lyrics appear to apply to two people who are not yet in a relationship. Gahan sings “Personal Jesus” from the perspective of someone who is trying to convince another person to let him be their “personal Jesus.”

The song begins with Gahan singing the refrain “reach out and touch faith.” It’s a bold sales pitch. Gahan’s character is suggesting that he is not only available and reachable, but that reaching out to him will put the other person in connection with true faith. The word “faith” could mean a lot of different things here, but the gist of the chorus that follows is that he is completely reliable to deliver whatever you need.

Your own Personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who cares

Your own Personal Jesus

Someone to hear your prayers

Someone who’s there

Personal Jesus Knows What You Need

In the following verse, Gahan continues to make his case. He is looking for someone to idolize him, and in return, he can fulfill their critical needs. The “Personal Jesus” is able to do this, because he knows exactly what they need. He understands that the other person is lonely, unheard, and needs to unload burdens they are carrying around.

Feeling unknown and you’re all alone

Flesh and bone by the telephone

Lift up the receiver, I’ll make you a believer

Take second best, put me to the test

Things on your chest you need to confess

I will deliver, you know I’m a forgiver

Gahan essentially repeats these claims in the second verse. There’s not much to his spiel, because there doesn’t need to be. The proposition is simple: if you believe in me and what I can do, I will take care of your needs. Faith doesn’t require (or respond to) a complicated explanation. Gahan’s character is basically saying, “I will take care of you, so come and get me.” It’s an enticing pitch, though one that opens the door to manipulation and abuse of someone who has given up their power or had already believed they were powerless. As Gore said, nobody’s perfect.

The Impact of “Personal Jesus”

“Personal Jesus” was Depeche Mode’s second Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching out and touching No. 28 on the chart. It was also the band’s first Top 40 entry in four-and-a-half years, following “People Are People,” which went to No. 13 in 1985. “Personal Jesus” is Depeche Mode’s third-most popular song on Spotify with more than 344 million streams. Only “Enjoy the Silence” (also from Violator) and “Just Can’t Get Enough” rank higher.

“Personal Jesus” was the lead single from Violator, an album which spent more time on the Billboard 200 (74 weeks) than any other Depeche Mode album. Violator reached a peak position of No. 7 in May 1990.

Numerous artists have covered “Personal Jesus.” The most notable ones were recorded by Johnny Cash, Def Leppard, Marilyn Manson, Sammy Hagar & Friends, and Trevor Horn (with vocals by Iggy Pop and Phoebe Lunny of Lambrini Girls). Jamelía sampled Gore’s riff for her song “Beware of the Dog” from her 2006 album Walk with Me. She also replaces the line “reach out and touch faith” with “reach out and touch me.” Two years later, Hillary Duff borrowed the riff and the “reach out and touch me” line for her song “Reach Out.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that so many artists have tried their hand at their own versions of “Personal Jesus.” It’s an irresistibly infectious song with great lyrics. Then again, Depeche Mode created something truly original with the song. Others can try to meet the standard that Depeche Mode set with “Personal Jesus,” but it’s hard to imagine anyone else pulling off the song with the same detached swagger.

