Siiickbrain, Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova Charge Up Female-Empowered “Power”

As Caroline Miner Smith, known as Siiickbrain, was writing “Power” she found herself connected to its words more than she ever expected. “I kept thinking about being stuck in a pattern that I see myself and a lot of other people repeating,” says the LA-based artist of the song, primarily centered around female empowerment. “Feeling powerless is such a common thing among so many women I know, and it’s important to remember that we aren’t.”

Pussy Riot’s Nadia Tolokonnikova was already a fan of “Gaslight” a song Smith previously collaborated on with Maggie Lindemann, and since the two already had mutual friends they soon began talking about working on something together. “Sisterhood is the best thing on the planet,” says Tolokonnikova of the track, “and this song to me is about empowering each other.”

Prior to connecting with Tolokonnikova, Smith had recorded ‘Power’ a day or two prior and already knew she was the perfect fit. “I had known about Pussy Riot through the media and have been familiar with everything they stand for, the courage they have for speaking out on topics regardless of the consequences is so inspiring to me,” shares Smith. “I believe people should speak out and stand up for what they believe in no matter what.”

Fired open on Social reject / Isolated / Come close / Suffocate me / Unlocked my front door, through the anthemic chant I want back some power / Is it wrong I want back some power, “Power” is a guttural release, for women, for everyone. It’s a call to stand up and speak up, and fight back.

Also featuring some rising female artists like phem and Chloe Chaidez, the Fight Club-inspired video, directed and produced by Andrew Sandler (who also worked on Machine Gun Kelly’s “Downfalls High,” which also featured Siiickbrain), see Smith fighting for her life, reflecting the real-life hits, “punches” and other struggles women incessantly face on a daily basis.

When writing, Smith says there’s always a sound, a memory, or an emotion that comes to the surface and kicks a song off. “If there’s something heavy on my mind, that’s what I always write about,” says Smith.

She adds, “I always write about things that I know very well, because honesty and truthfulness keeps lyrics the most original. Nobody can steal or copy honesty. Songwriting is definitely therapy for me, and it helps me process and understand so many different things in life.”

Though initially written for women, Smith wants everyone to ultimately gain something from “Power.”

“I think in general music is something that brings people together whether it’s lyrically or or a sound,” she says. “It conveys an emotion that not just words can. I want my music to show people that they’re not alone.”

A follow up to Siiickrbain’s “Pin Cushion,” released December 2020, Smith is gradually crafting new music, tapping into more classic rock and metal, and experimenting with ways thread in more electronic and trap elements.

“Lyrically I think that honesty is something that is always appreciated,” says Smith. “If I write about something that deeply resonates with an emotion or something I’ve experienced I’ve found that other people relate and they can feel the truth behind the lyrics which always has been some thing that draws me to a song.”