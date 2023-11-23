3 Movies Every Machine Gun Kelly Fan Should See

Colson Baker is a shape-shifter. The songwriter who came up as a rapper in Cleveland by the name of Machine Gun Kelly transitioned more recently to the world of pop-punk, rocking a pink guitar and painted fingernails. But MGK’s transformations don’t stop at music. For nearly a decade he has also been an actor who has been in several movies, even ones he’s co-written.

Below, we dive into three essential movies that every Machine Gun Kelly fan should see. These movies demonstrate how MGK isn’t just a man of music but he’s a creative for the silver screen, too.

1. The Land (2016)

MGK made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie, Beyond the Lights. But two years later, he starred in and co-produced the movie, The Land, which was also co-produced by the iconic rapper Nas. The movie is about four Cleveland youths, dreaming of becoming star pro skaters. Check out the trailer below.

2. The Dirt (2019)

This 2019 Netflix movie stars MGK in the role of Tommy Lee. The movie highlights the career of the glam rock Los Angeles-born band, Mötley Crüe, and Machine Gun Kelly plays the band’s notorious drummer. The work on this movie came on the heels of MGK playing a roadie in the Showtime comedy-drama, Roadies. Check out the trailer for The Dirt below.

3. Midnight in The Switchgrass (2021)

MGK’s role in this movie is especially important because the movie stars Megan Fox, his photogenic future fiance. The two met on set for this movie—so fans of the rocker and actress can see where sparks began to fly. Later, in 2022, MGK starred in, wrote, and directed the movie, Good Mourning, which also included Fox. Check out the trailer for Midnight in The Switchgrass, which also stars Bruce Willis, below.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust