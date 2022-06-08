Simon Cowell Falls for AI Version of Himself Performing on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell was in shock watching himself perform on America’s Got Talent during the second episode of auditions on June 7.

“We use artificial intelligence to create hyperreal content,” revealed two men representing the new company MetaPhysic Synthetic Media. On its website, the company claims to build a “hyperreal metaverse” and create “AI-generated content and web3 infrastructure to create a hyperreal metaverse owned by users.”

The pair went on to invite former AGT contestant Daniel Emmet onstage to help them showcase their new technology. In 2018, Emmet made it into the Top 10 on America’s Got Talent during season 13.

“When they asked me to be a part of this wonderful, unique, original thing they’re going to do, I couldn’t say no,” said Emmet, who began singing a rendition of Chicago’s 1984 pop ballad “You’re the Inspiration,” while an artificial intelligent Simon Cowell appeared on the giant screen behind him.

At first, horrified by the sight, Cowell slowly warmed up to the performance… by “himself.”

“Whoever said is there’s no such a thing as a perfect contestant—a great singer who looks incredible—we just found him,” said Simon, speaking to his virtual doppelgänger following the performance. “Is it inappropriate to fall in love with a contestant? I know it’s strange but I love you, Daniel.”

Heidi Klum joked that she liked the virtual reality version of her co-host more than the real-life Cowell. “Honestly, this was the best thing I’ve seen all day,” added Klum. “And because of you, I’m going to get five more wrinkles, because I was laughing so much.”

Sofia Vergara added, “I cannot even imagine the amount of work to be able to create something so perfect, because if I was not paying attention and I see this, to me, I think it’s Simon, 20 years ago, singing.”