Steel Panther Electrify ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere with ’80s Metal Audition

In a night full of magicians, acrobats, singers, and comedians, it was old-school metal licks that brought all four judges to their feet during Steel Panther’s audition on the Season 18 premiere of America’s Got Talent, Tuesday night (May 30).

Videos by American Songwriter

“Standing ovation and you haven’t done anything,” said judge Simon Cowell when singer Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, bassist Spyder, and drummer Stix walked on stage. “Well, who doesn’t love country music,’ quipped Howie Mandel.

After the band introduced themselves, Starr added, “This is the best way to reach so many other people who have never seen us before and teach them the ways of heavy metal. We just wanted to come on this show because we want to win.”

Outfitted in leather spandex pants, bandanas, and their long locks perfectly teased, the comedic metal band ripped through one of their less raunchy songs, “Eyes of a Panther,” off their 2009 debut, Feel the Steel and received a standing ovation from all four judges.

Playing up to their ’80s hair metal persona prior to their performance, Satchel told judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum that they had tickets and backstage passes for life. “[We’re] not trying to influence the judging in any way,” said Satchel.

Vergara later revealed that she knew the band since they played at her husband Joe Manganiello’s 40th birthday party. “It was the best birthday he’s ever had,” said Vergara.

Following the band’s electric performance, Mandel said, “I feel like I was at the most amazing shortest festival ever,” before all four judges gave the band a “yes” to move ahead in the competition.

Formed in 2000, Steel Panther has released six albums, including their 2023 release On the Prowl.

The band is scheduled to kick off the U.S. leg of their On the Prowl Tour in the summer of 2023. The 22-date tour will begin on July 13 in Huntington, New York, and continue through several cities before wrapping up on August 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC