Post Malone Drops Two Bonus Tracks for ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone has officially dropped his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with 14 total tracks. This hip-hop album from the Syracuse, New York-born artist was his first record release since his widely acclaimed Hollywood’s Bleeding in 2019.

But yet again, Post Malone is shaking things up again.

After releasing Twelve Carat Toothache, the singer/songwriter dropped two bonus tracks titled “Hateful” and “Waiting for Never.” Both tracks were produced by J. Lauryn and Louis Bell with Post Malone receiving production credit on the former.

Before the album dropped, Post Malone revealed his affinity for Bob Dylan in an interview with late-night host Jimmy Fallon. The singer chatted about his love for the elder songwriter and even explained that they’d been in contact recently. (Perhaps an upcoming collaboration? We hope so.) Check that interview out here.

Now that his album is out, however, including its bonus tracks, check out his upcoming tour dates here. You can also check out the Twelve Carat Toothache tracklist below.

Twelve Carat Toothache Tracklist

1. Reputation

2. Cooped Up (with Roddy Ricch)

3. Lemon Tree

4. Wrapped Around Your Finger

5. I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)

6. I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) (with Gunna)

7. Insane

8. Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol (with Fleet Foxes)

9. Wasting Angels (with The Kid LAROI)

10. Euthanasia

11. When I’m Alone

12. Waiting For A Miracle

13. One Right Now (with The Weeknd)

14. New Recording 12, Jan 3, 2020

15. Waiting For Never

16. Hateful

Photo Credit: Tina Benitez-Eves