Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Tour with The Who

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs have confirmed a run of headlining shows as well as shows supporting The Who during fall 2022.

Kicking off on Aug. 28 in Toronto, the extended tour, in support of the band’s new album External Combustion, follows the band’s first-ever sold-out tour during spring 2022 opening for Chris Stapleton and includes performances at venues including the Capitol Theatre in Portchester, New York, the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, and The Fillmore in San Francisco. Dates with The Who also feature a performance at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November.

Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (The Black Crowes, The Jayhawks), the 11 tracks of External Combustion were recorded at Campbell’s home studio, Hocus Pocus Recorders in Los Angeles, and features Ian Hunter (Mott the Hoople) and Margo Price as well as Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench playing piano on track “Lightning Boogie.”

Though two of the tracks were originally written in the 1990s, the remainder of the album was written by Campbell within the past year.

“The Dirty Knobs and I could not be more thrilled to be opening some shows for The Who this fall,” said Campbell in a statement. “Playing with them at the Hollywood Bowl will be especially poignant for me, since the last time I played there was with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a week before Tom’s passing.”

Campbell added, “The Who have always been a huge inspiration for me as a musician. It is a huge honor to have the opportunity to do the shows with them. It will be a high point of my life.”

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs Fall 2022 Tour

*w/ Chris Stapleton

†w/ The Who

June 7 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

June 9 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater*

June 10 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

June 11 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater*

June 12 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

June 16 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*

June 17 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater*

June 18 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater*

June 19 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater*

June 24 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

June 25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

June 26 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

July 21- Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest

July 22 – Bloomington, IL @ Black Dirt Music Festival

July 23 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*

Aug. 28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Aug. 30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

Sept. 1 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Sept. 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ ALL IN Festival

Sept. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 7 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

Sept. 9 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Sept. 11 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Sept. 13 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Sept. 16 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Sept. 18 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

Sept. 20 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

Sept. 21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Sept. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 1 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

Oct. 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

Oct. 15 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Oct. 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena†

Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

Oct. 20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center†

Oct. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center†

Oct. 28 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center†

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Nov. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl†

Photo: Chris Phelps / Sacks & Co.

