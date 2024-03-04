Sinéad O’Connor’s Estate Blasts Donald Trump for Using Her Music

The estate of the late singer Sinéad O’Connor is not happy. Former president Donald Trump used O’Connor’s tune “Nothing Compares 2 U” at his rallies.

O’Connor’s estate and record label Chrysalis released a joint statement asking Trump to stop. The estate said that O’Connor would not have approved Trump using her music, according to NME.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings,” read the statement. O’Connor passed away last year at 56.

“It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies,” it continued. ‘It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil’.

“As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately,” the estate continued.

Sinéad O’Connor’s Estate Isn’t the Only One to Call Out Donald Trump

Of course, it wasn’t the first time that Trump has used music for his political aspirations. Previously, Johnny Marr called out Trump for using the song “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” at his rallies.

“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s–t shut right down right now,” he wrote in a tweet.

Likewise, David Bowie’s son expressed disappointment with Trump using his father’s music. He believed that Trump did so just to annoy him.

“Pretty sure this f–ker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally,” he tweeted, adding: “(Joke. I’m way below his radar.)”

“We’ve been though this before,” Jones added later. “He used the same track 6 years ago. Ive been told there is little we can do about it.”

Previously, Rihanna and her team issued a cease and desist order to trump for using her music without permission. According to the legal team, it created a false impression.

“As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music,” her legal team reportedly wrote. “[The music] creates a false impression that Ms. Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump.”

