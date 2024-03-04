Two Door Cinema Club Announces Additional 2024 Tour Dates: How to Get Tickets

Alternative dance-punk outfit Two Door Cinema Club just announced additional dates for the North American leg of their current 2024 tour! The additional dates were added to July and September of this year and include dates across the US and Canada. Accompanying the band on this tour include Flipturn, Petey, and Quarters Of Change. Joywave and Day Wave will also make an appearance for certain tour dates.

The upcoming tour is kicking off today, March 4, in Detroit, Michigan at the Majestic Theatre. Unless even more dates are added, the tour should come to a close on October 3 in Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works.

Most of the tour dates are available for general sale via Ticketmaster. The platform is also hosting a presale event for most of the newly announced dates that starts on March 5 at 10:00 am EST. The artist presale event starts on March 6 at 10:00 am EST, and you get can sign up through the band’s website. General on-sale starts on March 8 at 10:00 am EST.

Some tour dates are already selling out super quick, so get your hands on tickets before it’s too late!

March 4 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre (with Joywave)

March 5 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! (with Joywave)

March 7 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (with Joywave)

March 8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue (with Joywave)

May 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with Day Wave)

May 18 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

May 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater (with Day Wave)

May 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom (with Day Wave)

May 22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (with Day Wave)

May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union (with Day Wave)

May 25 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom (with Day Wave)

May 28 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom (with Day Wave)

May 29 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (with Day Wave)

May 30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre (with Day Wave)

June 22 – Dublin, IE – Fairview Park

July 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy (with Flipturn) *

July 16 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park (with Flipturn) *

July 17 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place (with Flipturn) *

July 19 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit (with Flipturn) *

July 20 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (with Flipturn) *

July 23 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 (with Flipturn) *

July 26 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage (with Flipturn) *

July 27 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion (with Flipturn) *

July 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion (with Flipturn) *

July 29 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater (with Flipturn) *

July 31 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum (with Flipturn) *

August 15 – Belfast, IE – CHSQ

August 16 – Carnmore East, IE – Galway Summer Sessions

August 22 through 25 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 22 through 25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

September 13 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre (with Petey) *

September 14 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater (with Petey) *

September 15 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Petey) *

September 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic (with Petey) *

September 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park (with Petey) *

September 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre (with Petey) *

September 25 – El Paso, TX – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center (with Petey) *

September 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (with Petey) *

September 28 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre (with Petey) *

September 29 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus (with Petey) *

October 1 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (with Petey) *

October 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (with Quarters Of Change) *

October 3 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works (with Quarters Of Change) *

*Newly added tour dates

