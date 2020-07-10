Get Ready for Updated, Socially-Distanced Getty SING! Conference

Modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty sought to redefine what a worship music centered conference would look like with their upcoming SING! Conference, August 30 – September 2, 2020.

The conference, to be broadcasted over the course of four days, will be available all across the globe. Speakers, leaders and musicians from multiple, worldwide locations will be gathered together, though remotely, to worship, learn and share in the unity of the global church.

Getty told American Songwriter that the SING! Conference, in light of the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, will be formatted differently with some elements being pre-recorded, but will also be available for viewing after the initial broadcast in the fall.

All of the content, including times of worship with a global choir, testimonies from speakers and artists, behind the song interviews, messages from prominent biblical teachers, and more, will be available for 90 days after the conference.

The goal, Getty noted, is to provide churches and individuals with resources and encouragement to meditate on throughout the fall season.

Getty said he hopes that the worldwide involvement of leaders in the conference will encourage participants to cultivate an appreciation for, and understanding of, how God is moving in the global church and in the world as a whole. Moving the conference online for this year will allow for that to happen, according to Getty.

“It allows us to really expand globally,” Getty said. “As a Christian so much of what’s happening in the world at the minute is outside of the english speaking world and outside of north america. So it allows us to work with other cultures, other creators, other musicians, and I for one am just beyond excited about the potential we have during this season.”

This year’s conference theme is “Singing the Scriptures,” Getty noted, with an emphasis on teaching the Word of God directly through the music the church is singing and creating.

Singing Scripture, according to Getty, is a huge part in knowing Scripture. Getty explained that as an artist and writer, he views his calling as one geared toward helping people go deeper with God and go deeper into Scripture through the songs he creates.

Multiple music projects by Getty and his team will be released at the time of the conference including a live album of new hymns, including a choir featuring singers from all over the world and Kristyn Getty’s album of lullabies, called “Edensong.”

“Music should always speak about the truth you know, it should be a truth-teller, but it should also speak to where we are,” Getty explained.

Getty said the music to be released at the conference will work toward their goals of teaching the Scriptures, creating an awareness of what is happening in the global church, and diving into culturally rich styles and forms of classical art, translated into Gospel driven songs.

Registration for the SING! Conference is available at https://gettymusicworshipconference.com/



