Amy Grant Shares Inspiring Recovery Moment Following Brain Injury

While milestones are different for each person, most remember the first time they rode a bike. And with that comes the memory of the first time falling off and the painful sting of gravity. But for Amy Grant, a bike crash left her with a traumatic brain injury in 2022. Taking a normal stroll through Nashville, the country star suddenly hit the ground after striking a pothole. Needing to be hospitalized, Grant focused on her recovery. Now, nearly four years later, the singer proved she wasn’t letting fear control her life.

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Back in March, Grant traveled to Aspen, Colorado. While exploring the area, she found the courage to ride her bike. “I was so out of my comfort zone. My heart was pounding and it’d been almost four years and I did it. I had two old friends, one in front of me, one behind me, and we rode for a few hours. But just that very beginning, that was a leap.”

Spending hours riding the bike, Grant eventually found her balance once again. But according to the hitmaker, she wanted to ride even before the Aspen trip. “A dear friend of mine said, ‘You’re not ready yet.’ Because… Anyway, I had a lot of balance issues.” She added, “I’ve been working on my balance and so I just have a series of exercises that I do multiple times a day. And it’s made a difference and so I felt like I was ready; I’d put in the hard work.”

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The Advice Vince Gill Offered Amy Grant During Her Recovery

Although anxious to get back to riding, Grant allowed her body the time it needed to fully recover. And even now, she explained how she struggles with her memory. “I still have issues with my short term memory. My balance is still weird. I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I’m drunk and I just have to laugh about all of it.”

During the early stages of her recovery, Grant fought with the idea of her limitations. Thankfully, her husband, Vince Gill, was by her side to offer her some much-needed support. According to Grant, he told her, “‘Amy, life happens to every one of us every day. A virtuoso musician could have a stroke and never be able to pick up their instrument again. All you do is you just take the hand you’re dealt that day and live the life that you get.’”

With Grant deciding to live the life given to her, the singer refused to allow the accident to define her future. Although the road to recovery came with setbacks, it served as a reminder of the strength and determination that carried her through one of the hardest chapters of her life.

(Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)