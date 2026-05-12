‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Compares Competition to Pregnancy

Hannah Harper might be the happiest mother in the world. While most moms spent Mother’s Day being showered with cards, flowers, and love, Harper prepared for one last performance on American Idol. Having no idea what the future would hold for her, the season finale included an unforgettable duet with Lee Ann Womack. Add that with Harper becoming the next American Idol, the night was even better with her family at her side. Making her one of the happiest moms in 2026, Harper compared the entire competition to being pregnant.

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With the confetti still on the floor, Harper was speechless as she clutched the card that had her name as the winner. As Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood congratulated her, the reality started to sink in. Not only receiving a cash prize, but the singer now had the opportunity to record an album. Already having more than a few ideas, Harper took a moment to look back on her journey.

The last several months took Harper all over the country. Still finding her footing, she wondered, “It’s not real. I’m going to wake up tomorrow, right? Life’s going to be normal.” When asked to describe the season, Harper added, “I’ve joked with everybody — it feels like the last few weeks of pregnancy, which you wouldn’t relate to, but I’m sure if you have kids, you relate to it.”

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Hannah Harper Not Stopping After ‘American Idol’ Win

Not wanting fans to get the wrong idea – Harper was eternally grateful for their support throughout the show. “But it’s one of those things where you want it to end so bad, you just can’t wait, but at the same time, you know it’s never going to happen again and you try to soak it in. So all of that has just been a learning process for me because I’m like, ‘Gosh, I’m ready to get out of here.’ But I’ve learned so much and I have so much to be thankful for for this journey.”

Becoming the first female country singer to win American Idol since Underwood, Harper hoped to represent both the show and her fellow artists with pride. And while looking forward to getting some much-needed rest, she revealed, “I’m going on tour, man. I’m hitting the road. We’re going to hit the ground running.”

After years of hard work and sacrifice, Harper finally gets the chance to build the career she always dreamed about. And with fans already rallying behind her, the future looks brighter than ever.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)