“I’m Gonna Be Opening for This Guy Some Day”: 6-Year-Old Riley Green Fan Steals the Show at Georgia Concert With “Jesus Saves” Duet

Riley Green just made a young fan’s day. When the country singer brought his Cowboy As It Gets Tour to Alpharetta, Georgia, he welcomed one of his littlest fans onto the stage—for the second time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last year, Green met a boy named Logan at a meet and greet. The singer ended up hitting it off with the then-six-year-old, and inviting him onstage to sing “I Wish Grandpas Never Die.”

This time around, Logan asked to perform “Jesus Saves” with the singer. Green happily obliged. The star performed the entirety of the song with the little one, who showed no signs of stage fright.

Green shared video of the sweet moment on TikTok, writing, “I’m gonna be opening for this guy some day. Logan stole the show again.”

Riley Green’s Latest Gig

After Green wraps his massive headlining tour, he won’t be slowing down. Rather, the singer has been tapped to serve as a coach on season 30 of The Voice.

“I guess y’all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall,” Green wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Green’s post also included a video of him receiving a voicemail from his new co-worker, Kelly Clarkson.

“I am super stoked to coach alongside you. Welcome to The Voice,” Clarkson told the country star. “I was stoked whenever I heard you were gonna be a coach, because I’m actually a super fan of your music. You’re so good.”

Clarkson added, “I think you’re gonna need the practice, because Team Kelly’s gonna whoop that a**.”

Adam Levine, who won season 29 of The Voice with Alexia Jayy, will return to the coach’s chair for the show’s next installment.

Clarkson, Green, and Levine will be joined by first-time coach Queen Latifah on the show’s upcoming season. The multi-hyphenate will bring a renewed energy to the show, fresh off the news that she’s set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

No premiere date has been announced for season 30 of The Voice. However, it is expected to air this fall on NBC.

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