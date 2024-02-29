Singer Cat Janice, Who Dedicated Final Song to 7-Year-Old Son, Dead at 31

Wanting to share her music with the world, Cat Janice used the power of social media to showcase not just her talents but also her glowing personality. Having a love for music throughout her life, Janice was more than a singer, she was also a songwriter who performed songs like “Dance You Outta My Head.” Earlier this year, her song caused a firestorm on social media platforms like TikTok as it went viral. While watching her stardom build, her brother sadly shared the news that Janice passed away after battling cancer.

At just 31 years old, the news of Janice passing away is heartbreaking to fans. With such a powerful voice and love for music, the singer found herself battling a rarer cancer called sarcoma. Following the plan of the doctors, Janice underwent surgery and even followed it with chemo and radiation. In July 2022, the process seemed to work as she declared to fans she was cancer-free. But in 2023, she announced that the cancer returned.

Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, Janice’s brother wrote, “This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator.” He continued, “We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

In early January, Janice teased a song with her fanbase, adding that “cancer has won.” While requesting her listeners to pre-save her song, she revealed that all proceeds would be going to help support her seven-year-old son.

@cat.janice Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home. My last joy would be if you pre saved my song “Dance You Outta My Head” in my bio and streamed it because all proceeds go straight to my 7 year old boy im leaving behind. Please please share this, I need to leave this with him. If there is anything you need to know, is that the only opinion of yourself is your opinion. Love yourself and be gentle with others. I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night. #cancer #songwriter ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice

Fans Remember Cat Janice

While Janice’s brother will take over her page to help memorialize her legacy, he noted that “per Cat’s request, there is some more art that she wants to share too. All in due time.”

Fans filled the comment section with love and support as the post gained nearly 300,000 likes. Comments included, “Heaven is singing tonight. I think we’re all better off for knowing Cat.. and when I say, “knowing”, I only knew her from afar… but her story will forever stay with me God bless her family and especially that beautiful little boy of hers.” And another fan added, “Rest peacefully in your power queen. Amennnn so beautiful written! YOU will forever be cherished in this world, your light and family are so precious and may you and God guide them from here. We are all dancing with you. healing hugs to family.”

