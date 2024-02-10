Luke Combs Entertains Lottery Winners With One-of-a-Kind Performance at the Ryman in Nashville

Having been part of country music for almost a decade, Luke Combs found himself standing alongside a music legend on Sunday when he performed “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman. While still processing the performance at the Grammy Awards, the country singer found himself back on stage on Tuesday when he held a special concert at the legendary Ryman Auditorium thanks to the “Living Lucky With Luke Combs” lottery.

Although receiving a special concert from Combs is already an experience, EastCoast Entertainment (ECE) and Atlas Experiences didn’t stop with just a performance as prizes included a meet and greet, monetary compensation, and a private event at the Skye Lounge in Nashville.

Before Combs even took the stage, the concert started with several winners receiving an impressive $10,000. But while impressive, that was just the start. After holding his special concert, the country singer got the chance to change one person’s life by presenting them with $500,000. The individual accepted the prize as balloons fell around them. To make the concert even better, Combs took requests from those in attendance. For some, they also received a special moment to meet the singer.

Luke Combs Honors Toby Keith With Special Performance

With the concert taking place shortly after country legend Toby Keith passed away, Combs also took a moment to remember the star who battled stomach cancer for several years. With Keith releasing numerous hit songs throughout his career, Combs decided to play “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” after those in the audience requested it. He said, “I’m glad you guys asked, because we didn’t know if we should do a Toby song… It’s good to know you love Toby’s music as much as we do.”

While on stage, Combs also discussed his performance with Chapman at the Grammy Awards. “[Tracy Chapman] is one of my heroes and one of the reasons I started singing,” He continued, “Singing with Tracy was incredible. I did my best. Now you’ve heard Tracy do it, which is way better, but now you get to hear me do it.”

With a concert from Combs, a meet and greet, and $500,000 on the line, the special night will not soon be forgotten by those in attendance.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)