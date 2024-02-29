“Blink Twice”: Justin Timberlake Cryptically Teases *NYSNC Collaboration on New Album

While gaining fame with the hit boyband *NSYNC, Justin Timberlake eventually departed the group to explore a solo career. And with hits like “Cry Me a River”, “Rock Your Body”, and “SexyBack”, the singer seemed unable to record a single song that didn’t dominate the charts. But after releasing his 2018 Man of the Woods album, Timberlake seemed to disappear, not releasing a new album for six years. But with March almost here, Timberlake promotes his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was. And for those looking to see Timberlake join forces with his old group, it appears the singer recently teased a collaboration on his newest album.

Already showcasing some of the songs that will appear on his album, which releases on March 15, 2024, fans have eagerly waited to hear more details about his future with *NYSNC. Staying active on social media, a TikTok user asked Timberlake to blink twice if the band was featured on a song called “Paradise”. Posting a six-second clip Tiktok, the star simply lowered his sunglasses and blinked twice while smirking.

That smirk was more than enough to send fans into a frenzy as they commented, “OMG. I’m going to get all my posters back out and put them on my wall… Husband can deal with it.” Another comment read, “Is this a dream? Who’s choppin’ onions? You’ve got me all in my feels over here. *NSYNC is officially on ‘Everything I Thought It Was’! Thank you Justin for this amazing gift to the fans.”

Justin Timberlake Talks ‘Everything I Thought It Was’

With Timberlake reuniting with Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez, the singer originally discussed a collaboration back in January when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. At the time, he told Clarkson, “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too.”

Besides a *NSYNC reunion, Timberlake also showcased a deluxe vinyl edition that comes with more than music. For fans who get their hands on the deluxe edition, it comes with items like a postcard, an air freshener, and even a film strip. Promoting the new album on Apple Music 1, he said, “I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say … you always hear that thing about, well, there’s never any truth, there’s just everybody’s perspective of what happened.” Timberlake added, “But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don’t think I’ve ever really done that before.”

