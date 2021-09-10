Sister Duo Aly & AJ Release New Track, “Get Over Here”; Tease Forthcoming Deluxe Edition

Today (September 10), sister indie-pop duo, Aly & AJ, released a shoulder-shimmying new single, “Get Over Here,” as a preview of the upcoming release of the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2021 record, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, which is slated for 2022.

Listen to the new cut here:

“With this song, we really wanted to capture the yearning & anticipation that comes in the early stages of a relationship,” the duo tells American Songwriter exclusively. “Writing this song actually helped kickstart the process of creating our latest album. When we were thinking about a deluxe edition of ‘a touch of the beat…’, we knew this had to be on it.”

Aly & AJ, also known as Alyson and Amanda Michalka, are a Torrance, California-born group that formed in 2004. The duo released their first LP, Into the Rush, in 2005. A Touch… is the band’s 4th studio LP and their first in 14 years. A Touch… also features Nancy Wilson of Heart, who provides backing vocals and guitar on the track, “Listen!!!”

ALY & AJ began gaining attention again recently because their 2007 song, “Potential Breakup Song,” began gaining tracking on TikTok in 2020, receiving over 26 million views for the month of November, alone.

The sisters’ deluxe edition of A Touch… is set for release in early 2022 prior to their upcoming tour.

Dates below:

“A Touch of The Beat” 2022 Tour Dates

EUROPE

February 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

February 24 – Birmingham, UK – Academy2

February 25 – Newcastle, UK – Student Union

February 26 – Glasgow, UK – Queen Margaret Union

February 27 – Manchester, UK – Ritz

March 1 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush

March 4 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik

March 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oude Zaal

March 6 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

March 8 – Paris, France – FVTVR

March 9 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo

March 10 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali

March 12 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle

March 13 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum

March 14 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

March 15 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

March 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Studie 2

March 18 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteateret

March 19 – Malmo, Sweden – Kulturbolaget

March 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben

NORTH AMERICA

April 2 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

April 4 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

April 7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox (SoDo)

April 8 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

April 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

April 12 – Denver, CO – Summit

April 14 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

April 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

April 16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

April 19 – Chicago, IL – HOB

April 21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

April 22 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

April 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

April 26 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

April 28 – Cleveland, OH – HOB

April 29 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

April 30 – Toronto, ONT – Danforth

May 2 – Montreal, QBC – L’Astral

May 4 – Boston, MA – HOB

May 6 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

May 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

May 8 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

May 10 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

May 12 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

May 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon

May 16 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

May 18 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

May 20 – Austin, TX – Emos (Inside)

May 21 – Dallas, TX – HOB

May 22 – Houston, TX – HOB

May 24 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto

May 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

May 26 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

May 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern