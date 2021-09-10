Sister Duo Aly & AJ Release New Track, “Get Over Here”; Tease Forthcoming Deluxe Edition

Today (September 10), sister indie-pop duo, Aly & AJ, released a shoulder-shimmying new single, “Get Over Here,” as a preview of the upcoming release of the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2021 record, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, which is slated for 2022.
Listen to the new cut here:
“With this song, we really wanted to capture the yearning & anticipation that comes in the early stages of a relationship,” the duo tells American Songwriter exclusively. “Writing this song actually helped kickstart the process of creating our latest album. When we were thinking about a deluxe edition of ‘a touch of the beat…’, we knew this had to be on it.”
Aly & AJ, also known as Alyson and Amanda Michalka, are a Torrance, California-born group that formed in 2004. The duo released their first LP, Into the Rush, in 2005. A Touch… is the band’s 4th studio LP and their first in 14 years. A Touch… also features Nancy Wilson of Heart, who provides backing vocals and guitar on the track, “Listen!!!”
ALY & AJ began gaining attention again recently because their 2007 song, “Potential Breakup Song,” began gaining tracking on TikTok in 2020, receiving over 26 million views for the month of November, alone.
The sisters’ deluxe edition of A Touch… is set for release in early 2022 prior to their upcoming tour.
Dates below:
“A Touch of The Beat” 2022 Tour Dates
EUROPE
February 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy
February 24 – Birmingham, UK – Academy2
February 25 – Newcastle, UK – Student Union
February 26 – Glasgow, UK – Queen Margaret Union
February 27 – Manchester, UK – Ritz
March 1 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush
March 4 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik
March 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oude Zaal
March 6 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
March 8 – Paris, France – FVTVR
March 9 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo
March 10 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali
March 12 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle
March 13 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum
March 14 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44
March 15 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan
March 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Studie 2
March 18 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteateret
March 19 – Malmo, Sweden – Kulturbolaget
March 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben
NORTH AMERICA
April 2 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
April 4 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore
April 7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox (SoDo)
April 8 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
April 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
April 12 – Denver, CO – Summit
April 14 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
April 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
April 16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
April 19 – Chicago, IL – HOB
April 21 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
April 22 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
April 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
April 26 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
April 28 – Cleveland, OH – HOB
April 29 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
April 30 – Toronto, ONT – Danforth
May 2 – Montreal, QBC – L’Astral
May 4 – Boston, MA – HOB
May 6 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
May 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
May 8 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
May 10 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
May 12 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
May 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
May 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon
May 16 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
May 18 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
May 20 – Austin, TX – Emos (Inside)
May 21 – Dallas, TX – HOB
May 22 – Houston, TX – HOB
May 24 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto
May 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
May 26 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory
May 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern