

Paul Simon, like Paul McCartney, the late Tom Petty, Carole King and others, has written so many hit songs, that their other songs, all the non-hits, receive scant attention over time.



Which, as far as songwriter problems go, is a good one. Too many hits.

But all those other deep album cuts, songs which might be too complex or unusual to be considered a single, represent the full vision and brilliance of the songwriter. “The songs that become hits,” Simon said, “are usually the simpler ones.”



These songs released as singles were chosen not because they were considered the best song on the album, but the ones deemed most radio-friendly. Whereas some of his greatest songs never get elevated to single status because they seem non-commercial.



“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” one of his most famous and successful songs of all time, was not the first single off the album of the same name because it is a ballad – slow tempo – and conventional thinking tells us ballads do not become hits.

Conventional thinking, especially when applied to the music business, is often wrong. When “Bridge” was released as a single, it became a major hit, and celebrated by with Grammys for Best Song and Best Record.

But most of those songs deemed non-single worthy never get the kind of celebration that “Bridge” received, and were summarily overshadowed by their famous sibling songs.



So in hope of lessening the shadows over these ingenious, inspired, songs, here is Volume I of our first seven favorite Overshadowed & Uncelebrated Songs by Paul Simon. |



In non-chronological order, these songs are:



1. “Cool Papa Bell,” from his most recent album, Stranger to Stranger. An exultant, upbeat song, it tells the story of the real though mythic baseball played James Thomas “Cool Papa” Bell, who played in the Negro Baseball League from 1922 to 1946. Said to be the fastest man who ever played the game, according to the myth, he could “turn off the light and be under the covers before the room got dark.”

2. “Everything Put Together Falls Apart” from his first solo album, Paul Simon. One of many songs which was written decades ago and still resonates today every bit as powerfully. In our interview, Simon said he felt it was weakened by not using the title in the song. (He uses it, but with extra words: “Everything put together sooner or later falls apart.” But that never weakened this song at all.) It’s a beautifully complex song musically, a poignant melody against a great acoustic guitar arrangement.



3. “The Cool Cool River” from The Rhythm of The Saints, 1990. A perfect example of an amazing song – a tour de force of expansive lyrics and charged, rhythmic yet yearning music – but so complex as to never be considered a single. It’s full of rage, sorrow, joy and ultimately hope. In an inverse of “Slip Sliding Away,” he sings, “I believe in the future/We may suffer no more/Maybe not in my lifetime, but in yours I feel sure…”

4. “Love and Hard Times” from So Beautiful or So What, 2016. Another perfect example of a beautifully complex song in every way, and yet one of his most poignant and brilliant. Unlike almost every song he’s written since Graceland, created by writing words and music to a musical track, this was written by the old method – guitar and voice – so it is not as rhythmic as the others, but beautifully melodic. The lyrics is funny, surreal and romantic. The guitar part – echoed in the piano part as well – reminds us of what an inventive guitarist he’s always been. And stands as a good reason Simon should consider doing more songs by this old method. Written for his wife Edie, it stands as one of his greatest love songs.

5. “Think Too Much, B” from Hearts and Bones. Only Simon would write about the subject of thinking too much in not one but two songs with the same title, “Think Too Much.” Though this one is “Think Too Much, B” and as such might be considered the lesser of the two, it is not. It is also not complex or a ballad. In many ways, it’s the predecessor to Graceland, created against a track instead of with a guitar.



As such, it’s upbeat, with a compelling but simple melody sung over only two chords, the I and VI, repeating. But those the music is breezy, the lyrics are funny though serious, starting with “the smartest people in the world are gathered in Los Angeles to analyze our love affair and finally unscramble us.”



But it ends with his father, on his deathbed, reminding the songwriter of our human limits, saying, “… he held me to his chest, and said there’s not more you can do. Go on and get some rest…”

6. “Groundhog,” demo. Simon, unlike many great songwriters, has not written many songs which he finished but never released. This is one of a very few. It was recorded during the sessions for Simon & Garfunkel’s Bookends in 1966, but not included on the album. Yet it’s an essential Simon song – making fun, as only he can do, from depression: “I get the blues all morning, and morning is my best time of the day…”



Fortunately for the song and for Simon’s audience, it was reborn by Peter Yarrow, of Peter, Paul & Mary, on his That’s Enough For Me solo album of 1973. It has a full, finished lyric, unlike this demo, made while the song was till in formation. Simon plays guitar on Yarrow’s track, which was beautifully produced by The Band’s Robbie Robertson, with his fellow bandmates Levon Helm on drums, and Garth Hudson on organ.



Robbie’s inclusion with two other members of The Band changes the tone of the line, “even the leader of the band gets the blues…”



Both Simon’s demo and this version by Peter Yarrow are included below.



That wraps up Volume I, named in honor of his song “Crazy Love, Vol. I,” which will be included in Volume 2.

1. Paul Simon, “Cool Papa Bell”

from Stranger to Stranger, 2016



It turns out to be a great thing for me

I don’t worry (and) I don’t think (because)

It’s not my job to worry or to think

Not me

I’m more like everyday I’m here, I’m grateful

And that’s the gist of it

Now you may call that a bogus, bullshit

New-age point of view



But check out my tattoo says wall-to-wall fun

Does everyone know everyone?

Mr. Wall-to-wall Fun

We got the well, well, well

And cool Papa Bell

The fastest man on Earth did dwell

As cool Papa Bell



Motherfucker

Ugly word

Ubiquitous and often heard as a substitute for someone’s Christian name

And I think yeah, the word is ugly, all the same

Ugly got a chase to make

It’s not like every rodent gets a birthday cake

No, it’s you’re a chipmunk, how cute is that?

But you, you motherfucker, are a filthy rat

And well, well, well



Is it true, Papa Bell?

That the beauties go to heaven and the ugly go to hell

Cool Papa Bell



Have you all heard the news? Heaven finally found

Okay, it’s six trillion light years away

But we’re all gonna get there someday

Yes, they’re all gonna get there one day

Ah, we’re all gonna get, we’re all gonna get, we

But, but not you

You stay and explain the suffering and the pain you caused

The thrill you feel when evil dreams come true



Check out my tattoo

It says wall-to-wall fun

Does everyone know everyone?

Mr. Wall-to-wall Fun

We got the well, well, well

And Cool Papa Bell

The fastest man on Earth did dwell as Cool Papa Bell



And you’re never gonna stop

Never gonna stop, never gonna stop

Never gonna stop, you never gonna stop

Never gonna stop, never gonna stop

You know, you know you

Are never gonna stop, never gonna stop, ci-kow-bow-chika







2. Paul Simon, “Everything Put Together Falls Apart”

from Paul Simon, 1970

Paraphernalia

Never hides your broken bones

And I don’t know why

You want to try

It’s plain to see you’re on your own



Oh, I ain’t blind, no

Some folks are crazy

Others walk that borderline

Watch what you’re doing

Taking downs to get off to sleep

And ups to start you on your way

After a while they’ll change your style

I see it happening every day



Oh spare your heart

Everything put together

Sooner or later falls apart



There’s nothing to it, nothing to it

And you can cry

You can lie

For all the good it’ll do you

You can die

But when it’s done

And the police come, and they lay you down for dead

Just remember what I said





3. Paul Simon, “The Cool, Cool River”

from Rhythm of the Saints, 1990



Moves like a fist through traffic

Anger and no one can heal it

Shoves a little bump into the momentum

It’s just a little lump

But you feel it

In the creases and the shadows

With a rattling deep emotion

The cool, cool river

Sweeps the wild, white ocean



Yes boss, the government handshake

Yes boss, the crusher of language

Yes boss, Mr. Stillwater

The face at the edge of the banquet

The cool, the cool river

The cool, the cool river



I believe in the future

I may live in my car

My radio tuned to

The voice of a star

Song dogs barking at the break of dawn

Lightning pushes the edge of a thunderstorm

And these old hopes and fears

Still at my side



Anger and no one can heal it

Slides through the metal detector

Lives like a mole in a motel

A slide in a slide projector

The cool, cool river

Sweeps the wild, white ocean

The rage of love turns inward

To prayers of devotion



And these prayers are

The constant road across the wilderness

These prayers are

These prayers are the memory of God

The memory of God



And I believe in the future

We shall suffer no more

Maybe not in my lifetime

But in yours I feel sure

Song dogs barking at the break of dawn

Lightning pushes the edges of a thunderstorm

And these streets

Quiet as a sleeping army

Send their battered dreams to heaven, to heaven

For the mother’s restless son

Who is a witness to, who is a warrior

Who denies his urge to break and run Moves like a fist through traffic

Anger and no one can heal it

Shoves a little bump into the momentum

It’s just a little lump

But you feel it

In the creases and the shadows

With a rattling deep emotion

The cool, cool river

Sweeps the wild, white ocean



Yes boss, the government handshake

Yes boss, the crusher of language

Yes boss, Mr. Stillwater

The face at the edge of the banquet

The cool, the cool river

The cool, the cool river



I believe in the future

I may live in my car

My radio tuned to

The voice of a star

Song dogs barking at the break of dawn

Lightning pushes the edge of a thunderstorm

And these old hopes and fears

Still at my side



Anger and no one can heal it

Slides through the metal detector

Lives like a mole in a motel

A slide in a slide projector

The cool, cool river

Sweeps the wild, white ocean

The rage of love turns inward

To prayers of devotion



And these prayers are

The constant road across the wilderness

These prayers are

These prayers are the memory of God

The memory of God



And I believe in the future

We shall suffer no more

Maybe not in my lifetime

But in yours I feel sure

Song dogs barking at the break of dawn

Lightning pushes the edges of a thunderstorm

And these streets

Quiet as a sleeping army

Send their battered dreams to heaven, to heaven

For the mother’s restless son

Who is a witness to, who is a warrior

Who denies his urge to break and run



Who says: Hard times?

I’m used to them

The speeding planet burns

I’m used to that

My life’s so common it disappears

And sometimes even music

Cannot substitute for tears

Sometimes even music

Cannot substitute for tears





4. Paul Simon, “Love and Hard Times”

from So Beautiful or So What, 2011.







Paul Simon, “Think Too Much, B.”

From Hearts and Bones, 1983



The smartest people in the world

Are gathered in Los Angeles

To analyze our love affair

And possibly unscramble us

And we sat among our photographs

Examined every one

And in the end we compromised

And met the morning sun



Maybe I think too much

Maybe I think too much

Maybe I think too much

Maybe I think too much



They say the left side of the brain

Dominates the right

And the right side has to labor

Through the long and speechless night

And in the night

My father came to me

And held me to his chest

He said there’s not much more that you can do

Go on and get some rest



And I said yeah

Maybe I think too much

Maybe I think too much

Maybe I think too much

Maybe I think too much

6. Paul Simon, “Groundhog”

Demo of Never Released Song, 1966.



