Six Favorite Overshadowed & Undercelebrated Paul Simon Songs

Paul Zollo

Paul Simon, like Paul McCartney, the late Tom Petty, Carole King and others, has written so many hit songs, that their other songs, all the non-hits, receive scant attention over time.

Which, as far as songwriter problems go, is a good one. Too many hits.

But all those other deep album cuts, songs which might be too complex or unusual to be considered a single, represent the full vision and brilliance of the songwriter. “The songs that become hits,” Simon said, “are usually the simpler ones.”

These songs released as singles were chosen not because they were considered the best song on the album, but the ones deemed most radio-friendly. Whereas some of his greatest songs never get elevated to single status because they seem non-commercial.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” one of his most famous and successful songs of all time, was not the first single off the album of the same name because it is a ballad – slow tempo – and conventional thinking tells us ballads do not become hits.

Conventional thinking, especially when applied to the music business, is often wrong. When “Bridge” was released as a single, it became a major hit, and celebrated by with Grammys for Best Song and Best Record.

But most of those songs deemed non-single worthy never get the kind of celebration that “Bridge” received, and were summarily overshadowed by their famous sibling songs.

So in hope of lessening the shadows over these ingenious, inspired, songs, here is Volume I of our first seven favorite Overshadowed & Uncelebrated Songs by Paul Simon. |

In non-chronological order, these songs are:


1. “Cool Papa Bell,” from his most recent album, Stranger to Stranger. An exultant, upbeat song, it tells the story of the real though mythic baseball played James Thomas “Cool Papa” Bell, who played in the Negro Baseball League from 1922 to 1946. Said to be the fastest man who ever played the game, according to the myth, he could “turn off the light and be under the covers before the room got dark.”

2. “Everything Put Together Falls Apart” from his first solo album, Paul Simon. One of many songs which was written decades ago and still resonates today every bit as powerfully. In our interview, Simon said he felt it was weakened by not using the title in the song. (He uses it, but with extra words: “Everything put together sooner or later falls apart.” But that never weakened this song at all.) It’s a beautifully complex song musically, a poignant melody against a great acoustic guitar arrangement.

3. “The Cool Cool River” from The Rhythm of The Saints, 1990. A perfect example of an amazing song – a tour de force of expansive lyrics and charged, rhythmic yet yearning music – but so complex as to never be considered a single. It’s full of rage, sorrow, joy and ultimately hope. In an inverse of “Slip Sliding Away,” he sings, “I believe in the future/We may suffer no more/Maybe not in my lifetime, but in yours I feel sure…”

4. “Love and Hard Times” from So Beautiful or So What, 2016. Another perfect example of a beautifully complex song in every way, and yet one of his most poignant and brilliant. Unlike almost every song he’s written since Graceland, created by writing words and music to a musical track, this was written by the old method – guitar and voice – so it is not as rhythmic as the others, but beautifully melodic. The lyrics is funny, surreal and romantic. The guitar part – echoed in the piano part as well – reminds us of what an inventive guitarist he’s always been. And stands as a good reason Simon should consider doing more songs by this old method. Written for his wife Edie, it stands as one of his greatest love songs.

5. “Think Too Much, B” from Hearts and Bones. Only Simon would write about the subject of thinking too much in not one but two songs with the same title, “Think Too Much.” Though this one is “Think Too Much, B” and as such might be considered the lesser of the two, it is not. It is also not complex or a ballad. In many ways, it’s the predecessor to Graceland, created against a track instead of with a guitar.

As such, it’s upbeat, with a compelling but simple melody sung over only two chords, the I and VI, repeating. But those the music is breezy, the lyrics are funny though serious, starting with “the smartest people in the world are gathered in Los Angeles to analyze our love affair and finally unscramble us.”

But it ends with his father, on his deathbed, reminding the songwriter of our human limits, saying, “… he held me to his chest, and said there’s not more you can do. Go on and get some rest…”

6. “Groundhog,” demo. Simon, unlike many great songwriters, has not written many songs which he finished but never released. This is one of a very few. It was recorded during the sessions for Simon & Garfunkel’s Bookends in 1966, but not included on the album. Yet it’s an essential Simon song – making fun, as only he can do, from depression: “I get the blues all morning, and morning is my best time of the day…”

Fortunately for the song and for Simon’s audience, it was reborn by Peter Yarrow, of Peter, Paul & Mary, on his That’s Enough For Me solo album of 1973. It has a full, finished lyric, unlike this demo, made while the song was till in formation. Simon plays guitar on Yarrow’s track, which was beautifully produced by The Band’s Robbie Robertson, with his fellow bandmates Levon Helm on drums, and Garth Hudson on organ.

Robbie’s inclusion with two other members of The Band changes the tone of the line, “even the leader of the band gets the blues…”

Both Simon’s demo and this version by Peter Yarrow are included below.

That wraps up Volume I, named in honor of his song “Crazy Love, Vol. I,” which will be included in Volume 2.

1. Paul Simon, “Cool Papa Bell”
from Stranger to Stranger, 2016

It turns out to be a great thing for me
I don’t worry (and) I don’t think (because)
It’s not my job to worry or to think
Not me
I’m more like everyday I’m here, I’m grateful
And that’s the gist of it
Now you may call that a bogus, bullshit
New-age point of view

But check out my tattoo says wall-to-wall fun
Does everyone know everyone?
Mr. Wall-to-wall Fun
We got the well, well, well
And cool Papa Bell
The fastest man on Earth did dwell
As cool Papa Bell

Motherfucker
Ugly word
Ubiquitous and often heard as a substitute for someone’s Christian name
And I think yeah, the word is ugly, all the same
Ugly got a chase to make
It’s not like every rodent gets a birthday cake
No, it’s you’re a chipmunk, how cute is that?
But you, you motherfucker, are a filthy rat
And well, well, well

Is it true, Papa Bell?
That the beauties go to heaven and the ugly go to hell
Cool Papa Bell

Have you all heard the news? Heaven finally found
Okay, it’s six trillion light years away
But we’re all gonna get there someday
Yes, they’re all gonna get there one day
Ah, we’re all gonna get, we’re all gonna get, we
But, but not you
You stay and explain the suffering and the pain you caused
The thrill you feel when evil dreams come true

Check out my tattoo
It says wall-to-wall fun
Does everyone know everyone?
Mr. Wall-to-wall Fun
We got the well, well, well
And Cool Papa Bell
The fastest man on Earth did dwell as Cool Papa Bell

And you’re never gonna stop
Never gonna stop, never gonna stop
Never gonna stop, you never gonna stop
Never gonna stop, never gonna stop
You know, you know you
Are never gonna stop, never gonna stop, ci-kow-bow-chika


2. Paul Simon, “Everything Put Together Falls Apart”
from Paul Simon, 1970
Paraphernalia
Never hides your broken bones
And I don’t know why
You want to try
It’s plain to see you’re on your own

Oh, I ain’t blind, no
Some folks are crazy
Others walk that borderline
Watch what you’re doing
Taking downs to get off to sleep
And ups to start you on your way
After a while they’ll change your style
I see it happening every day

Oh spare your heart
Everything put together
Sooner or later falls apart

There’s nothing to it, nothing to it
And you can cry
You can lie
For all the good it’ll do you
You can die
But when it’s done
And the police come, and they lay you down for dead
Just remember what I said

3. Paul Simon, “The Cool, Cool River”
from Rhythm of the Saints, 1990

4. Paul Simon, “Love and Hard Times”
from So Beautiful or So What, 2011.


Paul Simon, “Think Too Much, B.”
From Hearts and Bones, 1983

The smartest people in the world
Are gathered in Los Angeles
To analyze our love affair
And possibly unscramble us
And we sat among our photographs
Examined every one
And in the end we compromised
And met the morning sun

Maybe I think too much
Maybe I think too much
Maybe I think too much
Maybe I think too much

They say the left side of the brain
Dominates the right
And the right side has to labor
Through the long and speechless night
And in the night
My father came to me
And held me to his chest
He said there’s not much more that you can do
Go on and get some rest

And I said yeah
Maybe I think too much
Maybe I think too much
Maybe I think too much
Maybe I think too much
6. Paul Simon, “Groundhog”
Demo of Never Released Song, 1966.

6a. Peter Yarrow, “Groundhog”
from That’s Enough For Me,” 1973.
Written by Simon, who plays guitar, and produced by Robbie Robertson, featuring Levon Helm and Garth Hudson from The Band.

