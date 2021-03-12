Everything is in constant shift for rapper SK8, who dipped into a more alt-rock form on his latest single “Famous,” featuring Tyla Yaweh, one of the tracks off the artist’s upcoming project Pages.

Making music since he was 15, by his sophomore year in high school, SK8 (real name Nathan Maloley, also known as “Skate” Maloley) was already handing out his own music on CD to classmates. Relocating to Los Angeles from Omaha, Nebraska, SK8 founded his own imprint, Alignment, signing a joint venture with Atlantic Records, before releasing his debut EP, sk8sounds—followed by Skaterade in 2016. By 2015, SK8 was opening for artists like Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and picked up a gold record for his Jack & Jack collaboration “Like That.”

“You’re always turning the page, and it’s about not looking back,” the 23-year-old artist tells American Songwriter of his evolution and upcoming project. “No matter what happens, we can still all get on the same page. Whether we’re going through something, we can always still figure things out through communication. If you really want something, you gotta go for it. You gotta say it. If you get aligned with everything in your life, you’ll be alright.”

On “Famous,” SK8 effortlessly blends hip-hop and punk into some newly evolved sound. “I love this record and had so much fun raging with my brother,” shares Yaweh.

For SK8, working with longtime friend Yaweh was a natural union. “I’m stoked that he wanted to collaborate on ‘Famous,’” says SK8, “which is a more alt rock-oriented song that represents a big development in my evolution as an artist.”

He adds, “Sometimes when I’m in the studio writings songs, I’ll knock out the first verse and the hook and then realize that including another artist in the second verse would make more sense. I’ve known Tyla for a really long time now, so it was only a matter of time before we jumped on a song together.”