The vast vault of American music that’s been accumulating for the past century has long been used as a source of inspiration. From Roy Acuff to The Doors, from John Prine to Nirvana, there is a legacy that is as deep as it is wide. While these sounds and cultures have historically been separated into distinct genres, the advent of streaming paired with changing social norms has resulted in a blurring of the lines. Yes, despite its many edges, valleys and folds, American music can be viewed as a single behemoth, a single testament to the ingenuity, creativity and grit of a nation.

One such artist whose work is deeply entrenched in this American tradition is Nashville’s Skylar Gregg. With a rich, bluesy sound that’s as American as hot dogs on the 4th of July, Gregg has released a new single, “Long Way Back.”

Mixing elements of country, soul and blues, the tune’s undeniably groovy arrangement is reminiscent of artists like Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin. Yet, Gregg is no anachronism. The energy and passion her powerful vocal performance injects into the song not only conveys the heartfelt message behind the lyrics, but makes the song a unique achievement.

“I wrote this song around 10 years ago while my brother was finding himself,” Gregg told American Songwriter. “He was really just doing what we all do in our 20s, pushing the limits. The funny thing is, it’s been so long since I started playing this one that he has made the long journey all the way back. Now it feels like a beautiful part of our story as brother and sister instead of the begging and fearful song it started out to be.”

“This song’s message is important to me and has been a long time coming,” Gregg continued. “Everyone makes mistakes, but for every one you make it adds mileage to the prodigal journey back to your figurative home. This recording, however, is no mistake at all. I am proud of the team that has come together to make this track and feel so lucky to have gotten to work with every single one of these fine people. Hope you enjoy what we made.”

Listen to Skylar Gregg’s new single “Long Way Back” below: