During Second Tour Stop, Morrissey Leaves Show 9 Songs in

During the second stop on his current U.S. tour, Morrissey left the stage after just nine songs.

Saturday night (November 12), Morrissey left the stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles after just a half hour into his set.

“Sorry but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue,” said one of his bandmates. “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

The fan-shot videos and tweets below show the moments after departure. Morrissey leaving was received by angry fans who booed the singer. Many online have been speculating that Morrissey was “too cold” onstage.

“So, #Morrissey just walked off the stage at @Greek_Theatre after just 30 min. Apparently, he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s,” said one Twitter user,

Some have noted that this is the final show on the Greek Theatre’s concert calendar for 2022, with the venue planning a reopening in April. Other speculations include Morrissey may not have been well, evidenced by his inability to get through his first set of songs before he eventually canned the whole thing.

There has yet to be an official announcement other than that on the theatre’s website, which said the show “has been postponed to a TBD date. Please continue to monitor our website for further information.”

The singer also recently announced a new album, Bonfire of Teenagers, which is said to be released in February on Capitol Records. The album is said to feature Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, as well as Iggy Pop, Miley Cyrus, and Josh Klinghoffer.

“The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” read Morrissey’s website when the songwriter first discussed the album’s possibility.

Earlier this summer, he debuted the title track about the 2017 bombing at the Manchester Arena during a residency show in Las Vegas. “This song is new,” the singer said. “It’s about England’s 9/11. Obviously, in jolly old England, most people won’t talk about it, but I will.”

Photo: Monika Stolarska / Shore Fire Media