The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Single “Beguiled,” New LP ‘ATUM’

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they will be releasing a new single, “Beguiled,” tonight at midnight ET, along with an announcement and details of their forthcoming album, ATUM, a 33-track, three-act rock opera.

The new LP, which is the band’s 12th studio album, will also be a sequel to the band’s 1995 LP, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and the 2000 record, Machina/The Machine of God. Fans can pre-order the new collection HERE. It will drop on Sep 19.

In addition, the band is set to share the news that frontman Billy Corgan will have his own new podcast, “Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan,” with the first two episodes and new additional songs set to be revealed.

The Smashing Pumpkins will perform their new single live in its entirety on the band’s Tik Tok page from Chicago tonight (Sept. 19) at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), three hours ahead of its release and upcoming album news.

On Tuesday (September 20), the band will release its official music video on the band’s YouTube page.

And that’s not all. A few months back, the band announced its upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on October 2. See those dates below.

SMASHING PUMPKINS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

October 2 @ American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX**

October 3 @ Toyota Center in Houston, TX**

October 5 @ Moody Center in Austin, TX**

October 7 @ Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL**

October 8 @ Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL**

October 10 @ Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN**

October 11 @ State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA**

October 13 @ Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT**

October 14 @ UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY**

October 16 @ TD Garden in Boston, MA**

October 18 @ Capital One Arena in Washington, DC**

October 19 @ Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY**

October 21 @ Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA**

October 22 @ PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, PA*^

October 24 @ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON**

October 26 @ Bell Centre in Montreal, QC**

October 27 @ Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC**

October 29 @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH*^

October 30 @ Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI**

November 1 @ Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, MI**

November 4 @ Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN**

November 5 @ United Center in Chicago, IL**

November 7 @ Ball Arena in Denver, CO**

November 9 @ Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA**

November 11 @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC**

November 12 @ Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA**

November 13 @ Moda Center in Portland, OR**

November 15 @ Chase Center in San Fransico, CA**

November 16 @ Honda Center in Anaheim, CA**

November 18 @ Footprint Center in Pheonix, AZ**

November 19 @ Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

Photo Credit Paul Elledge / High Rise PR