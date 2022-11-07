‘SNL’ Welcomes Rocker Steve Lacy on Latest Episode

Dreamy electric guitar-playing rocker Steve Lacy performed two songs on the latest episode of the famed variety show, Saturday Night Live, over the weekend on November 5.

Lacy, who rescheduled several dates on his current Give You the World Tour to facilitate the appearance on the show, performed two of his better-known songs, “Bad Habit” and “Helmet.”

On the show, which was hosted by comedian Amy Schumer, Lacy opened with “Bad Habit,” on which he wore space-aged-looking dark sunglasses and strummed his electric six-string, singing his sticky brand of rock and roll. I wish I know, he sang, I wish I knew you wanted me.

On his second offering on the show, Lacy performed “Helmet,” a more propelling track, which also featured him strumming his electric guitar. Backed by keys and drums, Lacy did a fine job, showcasing his smooth vocals and knack for catchy writing, which had a bit of a Beatles flare.

Both songs come from his latest album, Gemini Rights, which he released in July. That record also included the singles, “Mercury” and “Sunshine.”

To facilitate the Saturday Night Live appearance, Lacy postponed dates in San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland. “I have to move some shows around for me to [perform on SNL],” he wrote in a social media post.

During the show, Saturday Night Live and NBC announced that the next show, on November 12, will be hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle and Black Star, the hip-hop duo featuring Talib Kweli and Los Def, will be the musical guests. Chappelle and the rappers also have a podcast together.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella