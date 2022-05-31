Snoop Dogg Cancels 2022 International Tour, Commits to Remaining U.S. Dates

Snoop Dogg has canceled all of the international dates on his “I Wanna Thank Me” tour citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts.” The rapper was scheduled to perform across Europe and the U.K. from Aug. 26 through Sept. 19 in support of his 2019 album I Wanna Thank Me.

A statement posted on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram page said that “family obligations” and upcoming projects created conflicts in scheduling around the international leg of his tour, which was originally postponed due to COVID-19 in 2020.

“Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022,” read the statement. “He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.”

The statement went on to say that Snoop Dogg is “committed to his remaining U.S. tour dates” in 2022. He previously postponed his upcoming Australia run, which would have been his first in the region since 2014; these dates will likely be rescheduled for February 2023, according to the show promoters.

Snoop Dogg recently co-hosted the Eurovision-like song TV song competition American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG