Snoop Dogg Reveals 20th Album ‘Missionary’ Produced by Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg has confirmed that he and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for several months called Missionary, which will be released in November 2022.

The album marks the first time in 29 years since the two collaborated on their first album together, Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut Doggystyle, which Dre produced. A year earlier, Snoop was also featured on Dre’s The Chronic, his solo debut after N.W.A. Prior to The Chronic, Dre’s first single “Deep Cover” marked his first-ever collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

“I’ma tell you this, you’re the first one to hear this: me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months,” said Snoop Dogg. “And it’ll be done in November. It’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to ‘Doggystyle.’ And the name of the album is ‘Missionary.’”

Joking about the title name, he added. “The first album was Doggystyle.”

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

In recent months, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre teased working on something and were first seen in the studio with Eminem. “Just a few bros., hanging out,” wrote Eminen in a post, sharing a photo of the three in the studio. Snoop and Eminem also both guested on Dre’s second studio album 2001, released in 1999, on “The Next Episode” and “What’s the Difference,” respectively.

A few weeks later, more photos of Dre and Snoop in the studio emerged with the two spotted with artists like Saweetie, EPMD’s Erick Sermon, and Diddy, who shared a photo on social media and said working with Dre was a “dream come true.”

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” wrote Diddy. “I remember the first time I heard [Dr. Dre’s] production. It gave me clear direction on the level of producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals.”

He added, “He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol, But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day y’all get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Dre, along with Eminem and Snoop last performed their Emmy-winning performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13, 2022, along with 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Snoop and Dre’s most recent collaboration came on an exclusive song for Grand Theft Auto: Online, also featuring Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes in 2021.

Missionary marks Snoop Dogg’s 20th studio album and his second this year following the Bacc On Death Row, his first in 26 years since returning to Death Row Records, which he now owns.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG