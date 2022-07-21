Snoop Dogg Sexual Assault Case Resubmitted, Includes Intimidation Claims

In February, a Jane Doe plaintiff sued rapper Snoop Dogg with allegations of sexual abuse. Just two months later, Doe voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit “without prejudice,” meaning that she would be able to file the suit again. Now, she has.

On July 20, Doe’s legal team resubmitted the lawsuit against Snoop Dogg and hip-hop personality Don “Magic” Juan for sexual assault and battery. The allegations in question stemmed from an event in 2013.

Doe’s representation also filed defamation claims against Snoop Dogg stating that the rapper threatened the plaintiff on social media after the case was brought against him. As stated in the refiled lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, Snoop Dogg used his platform on Instagram to “threaten, intimidate, and coerce Plaintiff into not exercising her constitutional rights to engage in a mediation.”

The renewed suit also claims that Snoop Dogg leaked Jane Doe’s identity which further “demonstrated his pattern and practice of scaring, intimidating, retaliating against, and harassing victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery, by effectively calling on his millions of followers to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against Plaintiff.”

Snoop Dogg has yet to comment on the resubmitted case, but he previously stated that the allegations brought against him are just a “shakedown scheme.”

