Watch: Lizzo Surprises Super Fans —”Are you ready? ‘Cause I’m Somewhere in This Room”

Lizzo surprised a few of her superfans on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of a pre-recorded segment called “Undercover Sing.” The select group of Lizzo stans were invited to listen to songs from the “About Damn Time” singer’s latest album, Special. Though an advanced listen to the LP was enough to excite this group, a surprise appearance from Lizzo herself took things to the next level.

As the unsuspecting fans settled in to listen to the album, Lizzo secretly improvised a series of strange lyrics over the tracks – “Stop the music, ’cause I gotta pee,” or “Are you ready? ‘Cause I’m somewhere in this room!” were a few of her choice quips. As the fans listened in shock, Lizzo burst into the room taking each fan by surprise.

“I feel like I’m on Maury,” Lizzo says of the stunt.

As expected, each fan featured in the segment was completely caught off guard by the singer. “You are not real!” one fan said, while another could only shout “Bitch!” once Lizzo entered the room. She even played the part of a waitress for one fan, bringing in a vegan BLT before revealing two tickets to her concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in November. Watch the segment below.

The Kimmel appearance coincides with the release of Special and her newly announced tour, which will kick off on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida. Last month, Lizzo announced that she and Live Nation will donate $1 million of the tour’s proceeds to a handful of abortion access groups across the country in light of the Roe v. Wade repeal.

Photo: Lizzo Special Album Cover