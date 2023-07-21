Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” Biopic to Premiere at New York Film Festival This Fall

Sofia Coppola’s highly anticipated film, Priscilla is hitting the big screen soon. The A24 film has reportedly been set for the 61st New York Film Festival, which will premiere at Alice Tully Hall on October 6.

The film stars Cailee Spaney, who portrays Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu), and Jason Elordi as Elvis himself. The film has been the talk of the town as it follows Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which starred Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis received several positive reviews, earning a total of eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Butler and Best Picture.

The film’s plot is set to follow Priscilla’s early years while stationed in West Germany, and her journey to Graceland. Presley herself did have an aim at co-writing the film alongside Coppola herself, who is the producer.

“I am honored to be back at the New York Film Festival with my new film and to be telling Priscilla Presley’s story, the unseen side of a great American myth,” Coppola said via a statement to Deadline.

The New York Film Festival is scheduled to run from September 29 to October 15.

The news of the highly anticipated Biopic comes after Priscilla and granddaughter, Riley Keough, honored the memory of Keough’s brother, Benjamin, on the third anniversary of his tragic death. The 27-year-old died by suicide on July 12, 2020.

Keough paid tribute not only to Benjamin, but her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, with a special throwback photo of the duo. Lisa Marie died due to a cardiac arrest in January 2023, at the age of 54.

Priscilla, Ben and Keough’s grandmother, also shared a tribute, posting a rose emoji on her Instagram.”Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me —the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben. Words cannot express how much you are missed ~ Nona.”

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for ABA