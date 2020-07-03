Pamungkas Brings His Music To The U.S. With New Album, ‘Solipsism’

Not many artists can say that they became successful all on their own. For Pamungkas, doing things his own way was important and because of that, he created his own label, Maspam Records. This Indonesian artist has toured throughout Asia, has over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and now with the release of his new album, ‘Solipsism,’ he is bringing his music to the U.S.

This album was released last week and it contains 11 tracks including “Live Forever,” “Deeper,” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Alone.” This is Pamungkas’ third solo album since 2018 and first of 2020.

“In my previous two albums, I never wrote any song with ¾ time (triple meter) signature. As you know 3/4 time signature means there are three-quarter notes (or any combination of notes that equals three-quarter notes) in every measure. The 3/4 time signature is sometimes called waltz time,” Pamungkas told American Songwriter.

“And personally, I think a song with ¾ time gives me a feeling of a certain level of comfort and also freedom. So it’s a challenge for me as a songwriter to write aggressive lyrics but in a comfortable way. And I was in love.”

During the stay-at-home order, Pamungkas decided to be productive and turn this time into a chance to write this entire album. Quarantine proved to be an inspirational time for him. He used an unfortunate situation and created something wonderful.

“I am a solo artist and since my debut album (2018) I wrote, recorded, arranged, produced, mixed and mastered it all myself. And in this time, I recorded this album in my bedroom apartment. I have a home studio that I built in my apartment, actually, and I recorded all of the songs in my latest album from home. I started working on this album when the pandemic first broke out, and it was required for us to have social distancing. So I used this time to write and record, and the first song I wrote was inspired by the current situation with living with the pandemic.”

“Solipsism” is all about the self and the exploration of it. While the songs are about his personal thoughts and ideas, listeners should be able to relate to them in their own way.

“I want people to feel so comfortable even while listening to an aggressive lyric. So, I hope it could balance everybody’s feeling.” As you continue to social distance, take a listen to “Solipsism”: