“Somebody Pinch Me Y’all”: Jelly Roll Freaks Out Meeting “The Goat” in Paris

Jelly Roll is living his best life. While in Paris to open for Post Malone on his Big Ass World Tour, Jelly took in a WWE match his pal.

After the match, Jelly and Post got to meet John Cena, and the former man couldn’t contain his excitement.

Jelly posted about the experience on Instagram, sharing a compilation video from the big night.

In the clip, Cena made his way over to Jelly and Posty, hugging both men as he headed off. The video also featured standout moments from Cena’s time in the ring.

“Somebody pinch me y’all. The 17 time world champion. The Doctor of Thuganomics. The GOAT,” Jelly Roll captioned the clip. “Clash in Paris was absolutely unreal, thank you for everything @wwe and for everything you’ve given us fans over the years @johncena.”

Jelly Roll’s First European Tour

The happy moment came amid an exciting time for Jelly Roll, who’s current European trek is his first time performing on the continent. That’s the case because Jelly had been previously unable to obtain a passport due to his past felony convictions.

Jelly had previously served prison time for drug-related offenses. When he was 16, he was arrested for aggravated robbery. Jelly was charged as an adult and spent more than a year in prison, and served seven years probation.

“The trick is when America finally says, ‘We’ll let you leave,’ the amount of countries that won’t let you come in,” Jelly told Billboard in 2023. “We had to cancel my London debut show.”

The following year, however, Jelly was finally able to perform his first international shows with two concerts in Canada. He upped the ante this year by heading to Europe. He and Posty have already played shows in Austria, Italy, Switzerland. They’re scheduled to wrap the tour on Sept. 14 in Portugal.

To celebrate the milestone, Jelly recently took to Instagram to share photos from his time Europe.

“STILL cannot believe I’m in Europe right now,” Jelly captioned the post. “I love you Posty I love you Posty I love you Posty.”

