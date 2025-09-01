Jelly Roll Celebrates First-Ever Performances in Europe With an “I Love You” To Post Malone

Jelly Roll is celebrating being in Europe! Earlier this month, Jelly and Post Malone brought their Big Ass World Tour overseas, playing festivals and putting on concerts all over the continent.

Things got going in Romania and continued with stops in Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and more. Jelly and Posty have more shows scheduled in September, with stops planned in France, Germany, and more. The tour will wrap on Sept. 14 in Portugal.

Amid the pair’s European dates, Jelly took to Instagram to celebrate his time outside the States.

“STILL cannot believe I’m in Europe right now,” Jelly marveled. “I love you Posty I love you Posty I love you Posty.”

Jelly Roll’s International Struggle

The shows are a big deal for Jelly, who’d previously had trouble performing internationally due to his past felony convictions.

Jelly had previously served prison time for drug-related offenses. When he was 16, he was arrested for aggravated robbery. Jelly was charged as an adult and spent more than a year in prison, and served seven years probation.

In a 2023 interview with Billboard, Jelly opened up about his run-ins with the law.

“I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime,” he said. “This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did.”

At the time, authorities were “talking about giving me more time than I’d been alive.”

Jelly noted, “I hadn’t hit my last growth spurt. I was charged as an adult years before I could buy a beer, lease an apartment, get a pack of cigarettes.”

“I feel like the justice system at that point kind of parked me on my only set path,” he said.

Years after the fact, Jelly still faced road blocks when it came to things like buying a house and obtaining a passport.

“The trick is when America finally says, ‘We’ll let you leave,’ the amount of countries that won’t let you come in,” he said. “We had to cancel my London debut show.”

Jelly Roll’s First International Shows

The following year, in an interview with Interview Magazine, Jelly spoke about the subject once again.

“I’m so excited,” Jelly said of eventually going abroad. “We’re figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas.”

“It’s funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies,” Jelly added. “We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favor.”

Indeed, it did. Days after that interview was published, Jelly announced his first pair of international shows in Canada. Those went off without a hitch, and he and Posty announced their Europe run less than a year later.

