What is a “song diver” and are you one? Brent and Johnny discuss what it means to “dive deep” into song ideas. Tune into this week’s episode as Brent gives valuable advice that he has received from top music industry professionals.

It’s not enough to just throw lyrics at an idea. If we want cuts, we need to dive deep into our songs.

