The National Parks Chat with ‘She Rocks’ about Upcoming Campfire Tour

Folk-influenced indie pop male/female quartet The National Parks features Sydney Macfarlane on keys/vocals and Megan Parks on violin.

Their brand new 15-song collection, the band’s fourth full-length album, features latest singles “Wildflower,” “Time” and “Waiting For Lightning” as well as the band’s 2019 pop-infused single “I Can Feel It,” which is currently featured in Netflix’s new hit movie The Wrong Missy and landed the band at #6 on Shazam’s top discovered list in the U.S.

Here the She Rocks Podcast chats with Sydney and Megan about their new music, the upcoming campfire tour and much more. Find out more about the frontwomen of The National Parks here.

